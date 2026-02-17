Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Fireside chat at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. GMT

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 12, 2026

Fireside chat at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT

An audio webcast of both fireside chats will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with rare disease — often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of medicines, including leading therapies addressing epilepsies, cancers and sleep disorders. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Contacts:

Investors:

[email protected]

Ireland +353 1 634 3211

U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:

[email protected]

Ireland +353 1 637 2141

U.S. +1 215 867 4948

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc