Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor events:

Zanidatamab HERIZON-GEA-01 Investor Webcast on Friday, January 9, 2026

The Company will host an investor webcast on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 6:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. GMT to review results from the Phase 3 zanidatamab HERIZON-GEA-01 trial. The webcast will include commentary from the Company's senior management and Dr. Geoffrey Ku, Associate Attending physician on the Gastrointestinal Oncology Service in the Department of Medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The webcast will take place following the oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI) on January 8, 2026.

44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026

The Company will webcast its corporate presentation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Renee Gala, president and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the company strategy and a business update on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. PST / 7:15 p.m. GMT.

Audio webcasts of the presentations may be accessed via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing potentially life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases — often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy, and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

