Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Present Comprehensive Data at SLEEP 2026 Highlighting Broad Treatment Effects of Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) Oral Solution for People with Narcolepsy and Idiopathic Hypersomnia

Twenty-one abstracts, including 11 late-breaking abstracts, underscore Jazz's unwavering commitment to advancing the treatment of narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia

For U.S. media and investors only

DUBLIN, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will present 21 abstracts, including 11 late-breaking abstracts, at SLEEP 2026, the 40th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS), taking place June 14-17, 2026, in Baltimore. The robust breadth of data reflects Jazz's continued focus on advancing treatment for rare and difficult-to-treat sleep disorders with new clinical research and real-world evidence evaluating Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution in patients with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia.

"People living with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia, while profoundly affected by symptoms, face challenges in diagnosis and navigating treatment considerations," said Jessa Alexander, Ph.D., neuroscience therapeutic area head, global medical and scientific affairs of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "The research Jazz is unveiling at SLEEP 2026 is rooted in the day-to-day realities of patients, reflecting our commitment to conduct studies that mirror real-world experiences and treatment paradigms. This comprehensive approach allows our research to inform care decisions and address the full complexity of these conditions, spanning the 24-hour burden of sleep inertia, daytime symptoms and sleep as well as the meaningful implications of reducing long-term sodium intake."

Key highlights at SLEEP 2026 include:

An oral presentation featuring a post-hoc analysis of the DUET (Develop hypersomnia Understanding by Evaluating low-sodium oxybate Treatment) study, examining objective and subjective sleep inertia in participants with narcolepsy (type 1 and type 2) taking Xywav .

. Two poster presentations reporting post-hoc analyses of the DUET study exploring outcomes for idiopathic hypersomnia participants taking Xywav treatment, with one evaluating objective and patient-reported sleep inertia and the other exploring outcomes of Xywav treatment when stratified by individual ideal sleep duration.

treatment, with one evaluating objective and patient-reported sleep inertia and the other exploring outcomes of treatment when stratified by individual ideal sleep duration. A poster presentation showcasing changes in hypersomnolence among participants with narcolepsy taking Xywav dosages >9 grams per night, compared to 9 grams at baseline, in the DUET study. The current recommended dosage of Xywav for adults with narcolepsy is 6-9 grams per night.

dosages >9 grams per night, compared to 9 grams at baseline, in the DUET study. The current recommended dosage of for adults with narcolepsy is 6-9 grams per night. Six poster presentations featuring comprehensive findings from the real-world, longitudinal, mixed-methods LYRICAL study, examining the treatment experience and dosing patterns of U.S. adults with idiopathic hypersomnia or narcolepsy taking Xywav .

. Two poster presentations detailing the development of conceptual disease models of the symptoms and impact of narcolepsy type 1 and narcolepsy type 2, respectively, from the patient perspective to better understand the most bothersome symptoms and meaningful impacts.

The SLEEP 2026 abstracts are available online at: sleepmeeting.org/abstract-supplements.

The full list of Jazz's presentations at SLEEP 2026 is:

Presentation Title Authors Presentation Details Improvements in Sleep Inertia With

Low-Sodium Oxybate Treatment in

Participants With Narcolepsy Type

1 and Type 2 in the DUET Study Nichols DA, Schneider LD,

Plante DT, Dai J, Steininger

TL, Whalen M, Cairns A,

Ruoff CM, Van Dongen HPA Type: Oral and poster Oral Session: O-23 Oral Date/Time: June 17, 2026, 4:45-5:00 p.m. ET Poster Session: P-35 Poster Date/Time: June 16, 2026,10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 339 Clinical Responders to Low-Sodium

Oxybate in Narcolepsy and

Idiopathic Hypersomnia Ruoff CM, Sangal RB,

Nichols DA, Steininger TL,

Dai J, Vahabzadeh

S, Whalen W, Markt SC,

Herpel LB, Foldvary-

Schaefer N Type: Late-breaking oral and poster Oral Session: LBA-02 Oral Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 11:00-11:15 a.m. ET Poster Session: P-41 Poster Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 421 Estimating the Prevalence of

Diagnosed Idiopathic Hypersomnia

in the Pediatric Population: A US

Claims Analysis Gavrielov-Yusim N, Markt

SC, Nelms J, Bhattacharjee

R, Maski K Type: Late-breaking poster Session: P-41 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 539 Clinically Relevant Symptoms of

Narcolepsy and Idiopathic

Hypersomnia in Patients Initiating

Low-Sodium Oxybate: Electronic

Health Record Notes Study Markt SC, Whalen M,

Drachenberg C, Beaty S,

Alexander JK, Casstevens

C, Fee RM, Russell K, Ortiz

LE Type: Late-breaking poster Session: P-41 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 533 Improvements in Nighttime Sleep

Quality and Daytime Sleepiness

Are Associated With Better Quality

of Life in Narcolepsy: Findings

From LYRICAL Drachenberg C, Farrell M,

D'Souza J, Kim E, Hayes

C, Zhang D, Lawrence M,

Graham CA, Whalen M,

Alexander JK, Beaty S,

Markt SC, Herpel LB Type: Late-breaking poster Session: P-41 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 534 Daytime and Nighttime Symptom

Improvements Are Associated With

Better Quality of Life in Idiopathic

Hypersomnia: Findings From

LYRICAL Drachenberg C, Farrell

M, D'Souza J, Kim E,

Hayes C, Zhang D,

Lawrence M, Graham CA,

Whalen M, Alexander JK,

Beaty S, Markt SC, Herpel

LB Type: Late-breaking poster Session: P-41 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 535 Changes in Cardiovascular and

Cardiometabolic Biomarkers

Following Low-Sodium Oxybate

Initiation for Narcolepsy or

Idiopathic Hypersomnia Markt SC, Alexander JK,

Hughes AG, Sachdev A,

Whalen M, Drachenberg C,

Beaty S, Dai J, Black J,

Somers VK Type: Late-breaking poster Session: P-41 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 526 Nocturnal Sleep Features as a

Candidate Mechanism for

Improvements in Daytime

Symptoms in Idiopathic

Hypersomnia or Narcolepsy Cairns A, Plante DT, Ruoff

CM, Schneider LD, Dai J,

Nichols DA, Steininger TL,

Whalen M, Markt SC,

Bogan RK, Dauvilliers Y,

Mignot E Type: Late-breaking poster Session: P-41 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 537 Nocturnal Sleep Features as

Candidates for Evaluating Disease

Specific Improvements in Idiopathic

Hypersomnia or Narcolepsy Cairns A, Plante DT, Ruoff

CM, Schneider LD, Dai J,

Nichols DA, Steininger TL,

Whalen M, Markt SC,

Bogan RK, Dauvilliers Y,

Mignot E Type: Late-breaking poster Session: P-41 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 536 Changes in Patient-Reported

Symptoms After Switching From

High- to Low-Sodium Oxybate in

Participants With Narcolepsy in the

XYLO Study Somers VK, Dauvilliers Y,

Nichols DA, Markt SC,

Baranak C, Dai J, Measey

TJ, Whalen M, White WB Type: Late-breaking poster Session: P-41 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 527 Individualized Dosing and Drug

Utilization of Low-Sodium Oxybate

in Narcolepsy and Idiopathic

Hypersomnia: Results from Post-

Marketing Data Gavrielov-Yusim N, Nelms

J, Dai J, Balmuri P,

Saumweber A, Singer D,

Skobieranda F, Patodiya V,

Markt S Type: Late-breaking poster Session: P-41 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 529 Individualized Dosing of Low-

Sodium Oxybate in Patients with

Narcolepsy or Idiopathic

Hypersomnia Foldvary-Schaefer N,

Meskill GJ, Nichols DA,

Steininger TL, Dai J,

Measey T, Whalen M,

Cairns A, Schneider LD,

Bogan RK Type: Late-breaking poster Session: P-41 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 528 Improvements in Sleep Inertia With

Low-Sodium Oxybate Treatment in

Participants With Idiopathic

Hypersomnia in the DUET Study Nichols DA, Schneider LD,

Ruoff CM, Dai J, Steininger

TL, Whalen M, Cairns A,

Plante DT, Van Dongen

HPA Type: Poster Session: P-35 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 338 Patient-Reported Improvement in

Hypersomnolence Measures in

Participants With Narcolepsy

Taking >9 Gram Dosage of Low-

Sodium Oxybate in the DUET Study Bogan RK, Ruoff CM,

Plante DT, Nichols DA,

Steininger TL, Dai J,

Measey TJ, Whalen M,

Cairns A, Schneider LD,

Simmons JH Type: Poster Session: P-35 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 331 Effectiveness and Safety of Low-

Sodium Oxybate by Patient-

Reported Long Sleep Need in

DUET Study Participants With

Idiopathic Hypersomnia Plante DT, Ruoff CM,

Schneider LD, Nichols DA,

Steininger TL, Cairns A, Dai

J, Whalen M, Dauvilliers Y Type: Poster Session: P-35 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 325 A Conceptual Disease Model of the

Symptoms and Impacts of

Narcolepsy Type 1 From the

Patient Perspective Casstevens C, Foldvary-

Schaefer N, Maski K,

Plante DT, Farrell M,

Graham CA, Mobley C, Kim

E, Wraight M, Black J,

Steinerman JR, Ortiz LE Type: Poster Session: P-34 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 302 A Conceptual Disease Model of the

Symptoms and Impacts of

Narcolepsy Type 2 From the

Patient Perspective Casstevens C, Maski K,

Foldvary-Schaefer N, Ortiz

LE, Farrell M, Graham CA,

Mobley C, Kim E, Wraight

M, Black J, Steinerman JR,

Plante DT Type: Poster Session: P-34 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 303 Effectiveness and Satisfaction With

Low-Sodium Oxybate As Described

by Adults Living With Narcolepsy:

LYRICAL Survey & Interview

Findings Drachenberg C, Farrell M,

D'Souza J, Kim E,

Lawrence M, Graham CA,

Whalen M, Alexander JK,

Beaty S, Markt SC, Herpel

LB Type: Poster Session: P-38 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 359 Effectiveness and Satisfaction With

Low-Sodium Oxybate As Described

by Adults Living With Idiopathic

Hypersomnia: LYRICAL Survey &

Interview Findings Drachenberg C, Farrell M,

D'Souza J, Kim E,

Lawrence M, Graham CA,

Whalen M, Alexander JK,

Beaty S, Markt SC, Herpel

LB Type: Poster Session: P-38 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 360 Individualized Dosing With Low-

Sodium Oxybate in Narcolepsy:

Patient Voices From LYRICAL Drachenberg C, Farrell M,

D'Souza J, Kim E,

Lawrence M, Graham CA,

Whalen M, Alexander JK,

Beaty S, Markt SC, Herpel

LB Type: Poster Session: P-38 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 362 Individualized Dosing With Low-

Sodium Oxybate in Idiopathic

Hypersomnia: Patient Voices From

LYRICAL Drachenberg C, Farrell M,

D'Souza J, Kim E,

Lawrence M, Graham CA,

Whalen M, Alexander JK,

Beaty S, Markt SC, Herpel

LB Type: Poster Session: P-38 Date/Time: June 16, 2026, 10:00-11:45 a.m. ET Poster Board Number: 361

About Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution

Xywav is the only low-sodium oxybate approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients 7 years of age and older with narcolepsy. The FDA recognized seven years of Orphan Drug Exclusivity for Xywav for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in patients 7 years of age and older with narcolepsy. The Office of Orphan Product Development (OOPD) at the FDA also published its summary of clinical superiority findings for Xywav for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in patients 7 years of age and older with narcolepsy by means of greater cardiovascular safety compared to Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution. The decision of the OOPD is based on the FDA findings that Xywav provides a greatly reduced chronic sodium burden compared to Xyrem. Xywav has 131 mg of sodium at the maximum recommended nightly dose whereas other high sodium oxybates have 1640 mg at the equivalent dose. Xywav is comprised of a unique composition of cations resulting in 92% less sodium, or a reduction of approximately 1,000 to 1,500 mg/night at the recommended dose range of 6 g to 9 g/night. Xywav is the only oxybate therapy that does not carry a warning in the label related to use in patients sensitive to high sodium intake.

Xywav is also the first and only FDA-approved treatment option for idiopathic hypersomnia in adults. The FDA recognized seven years of Orphan Drug Exclusivity for Xywav for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia in adults. Xywav is the only FDA-approved treatment studied across the multiple symptoms of idiopathic hypersomnia, such as EDS, sleep inertia (severe grogginess or confusion when waking up), long sleep duration and cognitive impairment. Xywav can be administered as a twice- or once-nightly regimen for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia in adults.

The exact mechanism of action of Xywav in the treatment of adults with idiopathic hypersomnia and of cataplexy and EDS in narcolepsy is unknown. It is hypothesized that the therapeutic effects of Xywav are mediated through GABA B actions during sleep at noradrenergic and dopaminergic neurons, as well as thalamocortical neurons.1 The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has designated Xywav as a Schedule III medicine. The DEA defines Schedule III drugs, substances, or chemicals as drugs with a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence.1,2 Because of the risks of central nervous system (CNS) depression and abuse and misuse, Xywav is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the XYWAV and XYREM REMS.

Important Safety Information for Xywav

WARNING: CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DEPRESSION and ABUSE AND MISUSE. Central Nervous System Depression

XYWAV is a CNS depressant. Clinically significant respiratory depression and obtundation may occur in patients treated with XYWAV at recommended doses. Many patients who received XYWAV during clinical trials in narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia were receiving CNS stimulants.



Abuse and Misuse

The active moiety of XYWAV is oxybate or gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB). Abuse or misuse of illicit GHB, either alone or in combination with other CNS depressants, is associated with CNS adverse reactions, including seizure, respiratory depression, decreases in the level of consciousness, coma, and death. Because of the risks of CNS depression and abuse and misuse, XYWAV is available only through a restricted program under a REMS called the XYWAV and XYREM REMS.

Contraindications

XYWAV is contraindicated

in combination with sedative hypnotics or alcohol and

in patients with succinic semialdehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Warnings and Precautions

Central Nervous System Depression

The concurrent use of XYWAV with other CNS depressants, including but not limited to opioid analgesics, benzodiazepines, sedating antidepressants or antipsychotics, sedating anti-epileptic drugs, general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and/or illicit CNS depressants, may increase the risk of respiratory depression, hypotension, profound sedation, syncope, and death. If use of these CNS depressants in combination with XYWAV is required, dose reduction or discontinuation of one or more CNS depressants (including XYWAV) should be considered. In addition, if short-term use of an opioid (e.g., post- or perioperative) is required, interruption of treatment with XYWAV should be considered.

After first initiating treatment and until certain that XYWAV does not affect them adversely (e.g., impair judgment, thinking, or motor skills), caution patients against hazardous activities requiring complete mental alertness or motor coordination such as operating hazardous machinery, including automobiles or airplanes. Also caution patients against these hazardous activities for at least 6 hours after taking XYWAV. Patients should be queried about CNS depression-related events upon initiation of XYWAV therapy and periodically thereafter.

Abuse and Misuse

XYWAV is a Schedule Ill controlled substance. The active moiety of XYWAV is oxybate, also known as GHB, a Schedule I controlled substance. Abuse of illicit GHB, either alone or in combination with other CNS depressants, is associated with CNS adverse reactions, including seizure, respiratory depression, decreases in the level of consciousness, coma, and death. The rapid onset of sedation, coupled with the amnestic features of GHB particularly when combined with alcohol, has proven to be dangerous for the voluntary and involuntary user (e.g., assault victim). Physicians should carefully evaluate patients for a history of drug abuse and follow such patients closely.

XYWAV and XYREM REMS

Because of the risks of central nervous system depression and abuse and misuse, XYWAV is available only through a restricted distribution program called the XYWAV and XYREM REMS.

Notable requirements of the XYWAV and XYREM REMS include the following:

Healthcare Providers who prescribe XYWAV are specially certified

XYWAV will be dispensed only by the central pharmacy that is specially certified

XYWAV will be dispensed and shipped only to patients who are enrolled in the XYWAV and XYREM REMS with documentation of safe use

Further information is available at www.XYWAVXYREMREMS.com or 1-866-997-3688.

Respiratory Depression and Sleep-Disordered Breathing

XYWAV may impair respiratory drive, especially in patients with compromised respiratory function. In overdoses of oxybate and with illicit use of GHB, life-threatening respiratory depression has been reported. Increased apnea and reduced oxygenation may occur with XYWAV administration in adult and pediatric patients. A significant increase in the number of central apneas and clinically significant oxygen desaturation may occur in patients with obstructive sleep apnea treated with XYWAV. Prescribers should be aware that sleep-related breathing disorders tend to be more prevalent in obese patients, in men, in postmenopausal women not on hormone replacement therapy, and among patients with narcolepsy.

Depression and Suicidality

In Study 1, the randomized-withdrawal clinical trial in adult patients with narcolepsy (n=201), depression and depressed mood were reported in 3% and 4%, respectively, of patients treated with XYWAV. Two patients (1%) discontinued XYWAV because of depression. In most cases, no change in XYWAV treatment was required.

In Study 2, the randomized-withdrawal clinical trial in adult patients with idiopathic hypersomnia (n=154), depression and depressed mood were reported in 1% and 3%, respectively, of patients treated with XYWAV. All patients continued XYWAV treatment.

Two suicides and two attempted suicides occurred in adult clinical trials with oxybate (same active moiety as XYWAV). One patient experienced suicidal ideation and two patients reported depression in a pediatric clinical trial with oxybate. These events occurred in patients with and without previous histories of depressive disorders. The emergence of depression in patients treated with XYWAV requires careful and immediate evaluation. Monitor patients for the emergence of increased depressive symptoms and/or suicidality while taking XYWAV.

Other Behavioral or Psychiatric Adverse Reactions

In Study 1, confusion and anxiety occurred in 1% and 5% of patients with narcolepsy treated with XYWAV, respectively. One patient experienced visual hallucinations and confusion after ingesting approximately 9 grams of XYWAV.

In Study 2, confusion and anxiety occurred in 3% and 16% of patients with idiopathic hypersomnia, respectively. One patient experienced visual hallucinations, which led to discontinuation of XYWAV.

Other neuropsychiatric reactions reported with oxybate (same active moiety as XYWAV) in adult or pediatric clinical trials and in the postmarketing setting include hallucinations, paranoia, psychosis, aggression, agitation, confusion and anxiety. The emergence or increase in the occurrence of behavioral or psychiatric events in patients taking XYWAV should be carefully monitored.

Parasomnias

Parasomnias can occur in patients taking XYWAV.

In Study 1 and Study 2, parasomnias, including sleepwalking, were reported in 6% and 5% of adult patients treated with XYWAV, respectively.

In a clinical trial of XYREM (same active moiety as XYWAV) in adult patients with narcolepsy, five instances of sleepwalking with potential injury or significant injury were reported. Parasomnias, including sleepwalking, have been reported in a pediatric clinical trial with sodium oxybate (same active moiety as XYWAV) and in postmarketing experience with sodium oxybate.

Episodes of sleepwalking should be fully evaluated and appropriate interventions considered.

Most Common Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (occurring in ≥5% of XYWAV-treated patients in adult clinical trials in either narcolepsy or IH) were nausea, headache, dizziness, anxiety, insomnia, decreased appetite, hyperhidrosis, vomiting, diarrhea, dry mouth, parasomnia, somnolence, fatigue, and tremor.

In the pediatric clinical trial with XYREM (same active moiety as XYWAV) that included pediatric patients 7 to 17 years of age with narcolepsy, the most common adverse reactions (≥5%) were nausea (20%), enuresis (19%), vomiting (18%), headache (17%), weight decreased (13%), decreased appetite (9%), dizziness (8%), and sleepwalking (6%). The overall adverse reaction profile of XYREM in the pediatric clinical trial was similar to that seen in the adult clinical trial program. The safety profile in pediatric patients with XYWAV is expected to be similar to that of adult patients treated with XYWAV and to that of pediatric patients treated with XYREM.

Additional Adverse Reactions

Adverse reactions that occurred in 2-<5% of adult patients treated with XYWAV in the Open Label Titration and Stable Dose Periods of the randomized-withdrawal study in adult patients with narcolepsy with cataplexy (Study 1) were fatigue, dry mouth, depressed mood, enuresis, irritability, paresthesia, depression, tremor, somnolence, and muscle spasms. Adverse reactions occurring in 2-<5% of patients treated with XYWAV in the IH study include balance disorder, muscle spasms, fall, paresthesia, snoring, weight decreased, bruxism, confusional state, depressed mood, feeling drunk, and irritability.

Adverse reactions that occurred in ≥2% of patients in clinical studies with oxybate (but not in Study 1) and which may be relevant for XYWAV, were pain, feeling drunk, pain in extremity, cataplexy, disturbance in attention, sleep paralysis, and disorientation.

Discontinuation: In Study 1, 9 of 201 patients (4%) reported adverse reactions that led to withdrawal from the study (anxiety, decreased appetite, depressed mood, depression, fatigue, headache, irritability, nausea, pain in extremity, parasomnia, somnolence, and vomiting). The most common adverse reaction leading to discontinuation was nausea (1.5%). In Study 2, 17 of 154 (11%) patients across all study periods (excluding placebo during the DB RWP) (up to 42 weeks) reported adverse reactions that led to withdrawal from the study (anxiety, nausea, insomnia, vomiting, fatigue, feeling abnormal, fall, decreased appetite, dizziness, paresthesia, tremor, parasomnia, confusional state, hallucination visual, and irritability). The most common adverse reaction leading to discontinuation was anxiety (3.2%). In Study 1 and Study 2, the majority of adverse reactions leading to discontinuation began during the first few weeks of treatment.

In the pediatric clinical trial with XYREM (same active moiety as XYWAV), 7 of 104 patients reported adverse reactions that led to withdrawal from the study (hallucination, tactile; suicidal ideation; weight decreased; sleep apnea syndrome; affect lability; anger, anxiety, depression; and headache).

Drug Interactions

XYWAV is contraindicated in combination with alcohol or sedative hypnotics. Use of other CNS depressants may potentiate the CNS-depressant effects of XYWAV.

Concomitant use of sodium oxybate with divalproex sodium results in an increase in systemic exposure to GHB, which was shown to cause a greater impairment on some tests of attention and working memory in a clinical study. A similar increase in exposure is expected with concomitant use of XYWAV and divalproex sodium; therefore, an initial dose reduction of XYWAV is recommended when used concomitantly with divalproex sodium. Prescribers are advised to monitor patient response closely and adjust dose accordingly if concomitant use of XYWAV and divalproex sodium is warranted.

Pregnancy and Lactation

There are no adequate data on the developmental risk associated with the use of XYWAV or sodium oxybate in pregnant women. XYWAV should be used during pregnancy only if the potential benefit justifies the potential risk to the fetus. GHB is excreted in human milk after oral administration of sodium oxybate. There is insufficient information on the risk to a breastfed infant, and there is insufficient information on milk production in nursing mothers. The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother's clinical need for XYWAV and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed infant from XYWAV or from the underlying maternal condition.

Pediatric Use

The safety and effectiveness of XYWAV for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in pediatric patients 7 years of age and older with narcolepsy have been established. XYWAV has not been studied in a pediatric clinical trial for narcolepsy or IH. Use of XYWAV in pediatric patients 7 years of age and older with narcolepsy is supported by evidence from an adequate and well-controlled study of sodium oxybate in pediatric patients 7 to 17 years of age, a study in adults showing a treatment effect of XYWAV similar to that observed with sodium oxybate, pharmacokinetic data of sodium oxybate from adult and pediatric patients, and pharmacokinetic data of XYWAV from healthy adult volunteers.

Safety and effectiveness of XYWAV in pediatric patients below the age of 7 years with narcolepsy have not been established.

Safety and effectiveness of XYWAV for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia in pediatric patients have not been established.

Geriatric Use

In general, dose selection for an elderly patient should be cautious, usually starting at the low end of the dosing range, reflecting the greater frequency of decreased hepatic, renal, or cardiac function, and of concomitant disease or other drug therapy.

Hepatic Impairment

The starting dose of XYWAV should be reduced in patients with liver impairment.

Dosage Modification in Patients with Hepatic Impairment: The recommended starting dosage in patients with hepatic impairment is one-half of the original dosage per night, administered orally, divided into two doses.

Dependence and Tolerance

There have been case reports of withdrawal, ranging from mild to severe, following discontinuation of illicit use of GHB at frequent repeated doses (18 g to 250 g per day) in excess of the recommended dosage range. Signs and symptoms of GHB withdrawal following abrupt discontinuation included insomnia, restlessness, anxiety, psychosis, lethargy, nausea, tremor, sweating, muscle cramps, tachycardia, headache, dizziness, rebound fatigue and sleepiness, confusion, and, particularly in the case of severe withdrawal, visual hallucinations, agitation, and delirium. These symptoms generally abated in 3 to 14 days. In cases of severe withdrawal, hospitalization may be required.

In the clinical trial experience with XYREM in narcolepsy/cataplexy patients at recommended doses, two patients reported anxiety and one reported insomnia following abrupt discontinuation at the termination of the clinical trial; in the two patients with anxiety, the frequency of cataplexy had increased markedly at the same time. In the XYWAV clinical trial in adult narcolepsy/cataplexy patients at recommended doses, one patient reported insomnia following abrupt discontinuation of XYWAV. In the XYWAV clinical trial in adult idiopathic hypersomnia patients at recommended doses, six patients reported insomnia, two patients reported early insomnia, and one patient reported visual and auditory hallucinations following abrupt discontinuation of XYWAV.

Tolerance to XYWAV has not been systematically studied in controlled clinical trials. There have been some case reports of symptoms of tolerance developing after illicit use at dosages far in excess of the recommended XYWAV dosage regimen.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including BOXED Warning here: https://pp.jazzpharma.com/pi/xywav.en.USPI.pdf

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with rare disease — often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of medicines, including leading therapies addressing epilepsies, cancers and sleep disorders. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

References:

Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium and sodium oxybates) oral solution. Prescribing Information. Palo Alto, CA: Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. United States Drug Enforcement Agency. Drug Scheduling. https://www.dea.gov/drug-information/drug-scheduling. Accessed May 2026.

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