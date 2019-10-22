Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Report 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 5, 2019

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that it will report its 2019 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after the close of the financial markets. Company management will host a live audio webcast immediately following the announcement at 4:30 p.m. EST/9:30 p.m. GMT to discuss third quarter 2019 financial results and provide a business and financial update.

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for at least one week.

Audio webcast/conference call:

U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 855 353 7924

International Dial-In Number: +1 503 343 6056

Passcode: 9398898

A replay of the conference call will be available through November 12, 2019 and accessible through one of the following telephone numbers, using the passcode below:

Replay U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 855 859 2056

Replay International Dial-In Number: +1 404 537 3406

Passcode: 9398898

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ), a global biopharmaceutical company, is dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with limited or no options. As a leader in sleep medicine and with a growing hematology/oncology portfolio, Jazz has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates in development, and is focused on transforming biopharmaceutical discoveries into novel medicines. Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Sunosi® (solriamfetol), Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium), Erwinaze® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi) and Vyxeos® (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection in the U.S. and markets Defitelio® (defibrotide), Erwinase® and Vyxeos® liposomal 44 mg/100 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion in countries outside the U.S. For country-specific product information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com/medicines. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow us on Twitter at @JazzPharma.

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Related Links

https://www.jazzpharma.com

