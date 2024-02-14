Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Report 2023 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 28, 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that it will report its 2023 full year and fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Company management will host a live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT to discuss 2023 full year and fourth quarter financial results and provide a business and financial update.

Audio webcast/conference call: 
U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 888 350 4423
Ireland Dial-In Number: +353 1800 943 926
Additional global dial-in numbers are available here.
Passcode: 6907242

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases – often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

