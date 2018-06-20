JazzHR and ZipRecruiter Expand Partnership to Bring Smarter Recruiting to SMBs

Through the integration, JazzHR customers will now be able to leverage the power of ZipRecruiter's Artificial Intelligence-powered matching algorithm, which allows 80% of employers who post on ZipRecruiter to get a quality candidate through the site within the first day, and industry-leading email job alert program, right from JazzHR. Combined with JazzHR's intuitive, best-in-breed applicant tracking platform, ZipRecruiter's best-in-class technology will enable employers to find and hire the right candidates, faster.

"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with ZipRecruiter," said Peter Lamson, CEO at JazzHR. "Our partnership gives our customers the ability to distribute their job postings across a vast network with enhanced visibility to find the right candidates, in less time. Saving business owners both time and energy is the main goal of this partnership and if they are able to reallocate that energy into their businesses, we know we will be succeeding."

In addition to the seamless integration of ZipRecruiter's smart matching technology into the JazzHR platform, the partnership also delivers:

One-click distribution to 100+ job boards and integration for maximum reach and visibility

Quick Apply, which makes it easier for candidates to apply to jobs by reducing application friction and converting 5x as many candidates across every device

Flexible job slot management allowing employers the ability to swap out jobs at any time

The partnership reflects JazzHR's dedication to solving the unique HR challenges of small- and medium-sized businesses. Customers will have access to an array of recruiting tools, automation and smart technology to advance the value of their HR departments.

With one click, users can post a job through JazzHR which distributes to more than one hundred of the web's leading job boards. ZipRecruiter's AI technology will then scan millions of active resumes and notify the most qualified candidates to apply. Not only does this allow customers to quickly identify the best quality candidates, it also reduces review time for hiring managers.

"Expanding our partnership with JazzHR was a natural next step given our shared commitment to helping small businesses find their next great talent," said Dave Tuttle, Vice President of Enterprise Sales at ZipRecruiter. "JazzHR's innovative applicant tracking platform together with our AI-driven candidate matching technology creates a smart, powerful hiring solution for SMBs everywhere."

ABOUT JAZZHR

JazzHR is a powerful, user-friendly, and affordable recruiting software that is purpose-built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class software replaces time-consuming and manual hiring tasks with intuitive software designed to help recruiters and hiring managers recruit, and hire the right talent, fast. To learn more about JazzHR, visit www.JazzHR.com or follow us at twitter.com/JazzDotCo.

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter is a leading online employment marketplace. Powered by AI-driven smart matching technology, ZipRecruiter actively connects millions of businesses and job seekers through innovative mobile, web, and email services, as well as partnerships with the best job boards on the web. ZipRecruiter is the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android. Founded in 2010, Santa Monica-based ZipRecruiter has nearly 1000 employees in two states and three countries. Visit us at ZipRecruiter.com and ZipRecruiter.com/blog.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazzhr-and-ziprecruiter-expand-partnership-to-bring-smarter-recruiting-to-smbs-300668903.html

SOURCE JazzHR

Related Links

http://www.JazzHR.com

