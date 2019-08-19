JazzHR Announces Erika Wennerstrom As Chief Financial Officer

"We are delighted to welcome Erika to JazzHR," said Pete Lamson, JazzHR's Chief Executive Officer. "With 15+ years of high growth financial leadership, Erika will play a pivotal role in scaling JazzHR's mission to help small businesses hire both effectively and affordably."

Wennerstrom brings deep SaaS growth expertise to JazzHR, joining the company from Ellevation Education where she served as Vice President of Finance and Business Operations responsible for financial and operational performance. Prior to Ellevation Education, Wennerstrom was Director of Finance at Constant Contact.

Wennerstrom will lead JazzHR's Finance, Business Intelligence, Legal, IT and Facilities teams.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to join JazzHR on their mission to bring powerful, affordable recruiting solution to SMBs around the world," Wennerstrom added. "JazzHR's 5,000 customers are a terrific proof point of the value the company provides. I look forward to further accelerating JazzHR's high-growth trajectory."

