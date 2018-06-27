JazzHR Announces Harry Karatassos As Vice President Of Engineering To Support Continued Growth And Success

"We are delighted to have Harry join JazzHR's executive team," said Pete Lamson, CEO of JazzHR. "Harry's wealth of product, technical and business expertise make him the perfect fit as our business continues to scale and grow rapidly. His customer-first approach, deep experience, and proven leadership will greatly benefit our customers, partners, and company."

In his role as VP of Engineering, Karatassos will lead the Engineering and Product teams and will continue to evolve the company's strategic product direction through the development of industry-leading solutions to their rapidly-expanding customer base. Today, over 4,000 companies rely on JazzHR to help source, screen, and hire the right talent, fast.

"I'm excited to join a company that is paving a path as a leader in the recruiting space. With its simple, powerful and affordable solution, the possibilities are endless in the ways that we can innovate for SMBs," said Karatassos, Vice President of Engineering at JazzHR. "I'm thrilled to bring my experiences building products and creating new solutions for customers to the talented team at JazzHR."

Karatassos will be based in JazzHR's Pittsburgh office.

