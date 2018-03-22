JazzHR Celebrates Customer Momentum; Introduces New Features to Improve Hiring for Small Businesses

JazzHR has fueled such momentum through strategic alliances and integrations with industry leaders including Google, ZipRecruiter, Zenefits, Namely, and PrismHR, as well as an expanded channel program with an ecosystem of more than 200 channel partners. Launched in 2016, the program enables HR service providers, benefits brokers, recruiters and IT professionals to offer JazzHR's performance recruiting tools to their customers.

In 2017, JazzHR's new business increased 300% from the previous year, with existing customer contracts renewing at a 95% rate. "Our continued momentum highlights the progress in our mission to help small and medium sized businesses find and hire the right talent, fast," said CEO Pete Lamson. "We are pleased with our performance and look forward to growing our customer and partner base so that more businesses will benefit from the value JazzHR delivers."

Recruiters today are faced with managing a cumbersome hiring funnel, and in an SMB market, often lack the tools and resources to efficiently manage their process. JazzHR's latest product enhancements aim to better enable this underserved market and provide SMBs with an even richer suite of tools to find and hire the right talent faster than ever and include:

Job approval workflows: Streamline the requisition process and ensure new jobs are reviewed and approved internally with customizable approval workflows.

Streamline the requisition process and ensure new jobs are reviewed and approved internally with customizable approval workflows. Enhanced referral management : Generate and automate referral request emails and promote jobs on social media with enhanced tracking and job sharing functionality to source the highest quality candidates through referrals. ways to bring highly qualified, fresh talent to an organization.

: Generate and automate referral request emails and promote jobs on social media with enhanced tracking and job sharing functionality to source the highest quality candidates through referrals. ways to bring highly qualified, fresh talent to an organization. Candidate command center : Better manage open jobs, integrate other hiring tools, and connect calendars with a more streamlined and intuitive profile page experience.

: Better manage open jobs, integrate other hiring tools, and connect calendars with a more streamlined and intuitive profile page experience. Hiring pipeline reporting: Optimize hiring processes with a detailed look at candidate pipelines with a variety of filters to drill down into data. Other new reporting capabilities include pipeline conversion rates to track how candidates move through each stage in your workflow and velocity reporting to understand how much time candidates spend in each stage.

The company's growing strength and achievements have been recognized most recently with TrustRadius' 2018 Top Ranked Recruiting Software Award. Additionally, JazzHR was named a Top 10 Pittsburgh Tech Startup by the Tech Tribune, and also landed a spot as a "Master" in Software Advice's 2017 FrontRunners Quadrant.

ABOUT JAZZHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly, and affordable recruiting software that is purpose-built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class software replaces time-consuming and manual hiring tasks with intuitive software designed to help recruiters and hiring managers recruit, and hire the right talent, fast. To learn more about JazzHR, visit www.jazzhr.com or follow us at twitter.com/JazzDotCo.



