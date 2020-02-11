JazzHR Celebrates Significant Customer Growth and Product Enhancements

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR , the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced a record-breaking close to 2019 marked by 31 percent year-over-year growth of its customer base. The company also saw significant product enhancements, a substantial expansion of its HR ecosystem partnership network, and continued excellence in customer satisfaction.

Since 2009, JazzHR has helped the traditionally underserved market of small and mid-sized businesses to hire quality candidates faster and more affordably. Additionally, JazzHR's 5,600+ customers are creating more jobs than ever, posting over 100,000 new roles per month.

"We are pleased with the market response to our customer-focused product, world-class support, and small-business focused pricing," said CEO Pete Lamson. "Over the past ten years, JazzHR has created an unmatched recruiting experience for small and mid-sized businesses looking to hire quality candidates faster. Our accelerating growth affirms the value our product delivers to small business recruiting performance."

Highlights from JazzHR's accelerated momentum include:

Product enhancements : JazzHR continues to empower more teams to recruit competitively amid the tight labor market with powerful new features. Fresh capabilities such as Candidate Self-Scheduling and Candidate Texting boost engagement, speed time to hire, and strengthen quality of hire.

: JazzHR continues to empower more teams to recruit competitively amid the tight labor market with powerful new features. Fresh capabilities such as and boost engagement, speed time to hire, and strengthen quality of hire. JazzHR Marketplace : Released in September 2019 , the JazzHR Marketplace connects SMBs with JazzHR's network of 200+ industry-leading service and technology partners to streamline their HR processes based on their unique business needs.

: Released in , the connects SMBs with JazzHR's network of 200+ industry-leading service and technology partners to streamline their HR processes based on their unique business needs. New market expansion: JazzHR continues to strengthen its partner program to deepen existing relationships and develop new connections with fellow industry leaders. In December 2019 , JazzHR partnered with point-of-sale provider Clover to modernize hiring for VSBs in the restaurant and retail industries specifically.

In 2020, JazzHR will focus on accelerating new business efforts, continuing to strengthen best-in-class tools, and further extending their partnership program through the upcoming release of white-label capabilities.

