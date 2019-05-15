JazzHR Expands Its Recruiting Solution with Integrated Time and Attendance Tool through Time Rack Partnership

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR, the leading recruiting solutions provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced a new, integrated partnership with Time Rack®, the leading cloud-based time and attendance solution. Time Rack is owned by financial service conglomerate FBG Holdings, a partner of JazzHR. The joint solution provides JazzHR customers with an efficient and cost-effective time management option.

"We're thrilled to welcome Time Rack into our integrated partner ecosystem," said Chuck Brownfield, vice president of sales and success at JazzHR. "As our first timesheet and attendance integration, our mutual customers will now be able to easily sync candidate data, automate manual processes, and accelerate the hiring process."

With the introduction of the Time Rack integration, JazzHR continues to connect its customers with tools that simplify and automate manual HR tasks. The initial phase of the integration will streamline how candidate information is exported from JazzHR to Time Rack, and enhanced functionality is expected to be incorporated on an ongoing basis through the collaboration.

"JazzHR's dedication to improving the recruiting process for SMBs makes our partnership with them an obvious strategic choice," said Brandi Utria, vice president and director of business development at FBG Holdings. "Our combined offerings are able to complement one another in such a way, that joining together will streamline the hiring process even further for our customers."

To learn more about JazzHR and Time Rack, or receive a demo, visit www.JazzHR.com or contact hello@jazzhr.com.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly, and affordable recruiting software that is purpose-built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class software replaces time-consuming and manual hiring tasks with intuitive software designed to help recruiters and hiring managers recruit, and hire the right talent, fast. To learn more about JazzHR, visit www.JazzHR.com.

About Time Rack

Time Rack® provides a cloud-based time and attendance and HR software that streamlines workforce management and minimizes data entry and calculation errors. Time Rack meets the needs of any organization, being robust and customizable for large organizations, yet economical for small businesses. Time Rack is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBG Holdings. www.timerack.com

