JazzHR Launches Marketplace To Expand Customers' Human Resources Capabilities

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR , the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the release of the JazzHR Marketplace designed to help SMBs find and connect with JazzHR's network of 200+ service and technology partners. Available now, the Marketplace presents industry-leading solutions that empower teams to streamline HR processes tailored to their unique business needs.

The JazzHR Marketplace allows users to browse, evaluate and select from a robust collection of best-in-breed solutions. Current listings include pre-employment assessments, background checks, benefit consultants, professional employer organizations and more. By accessing these industry-leading solutions from a central location, companies will optimize a variety of human resource tasks while saving time and money.

"Today's competitive labor market requires SMBs to strategically select and manage multiple HR tools and services concurrently, which can be challenging to do efficiently," said Pete Lamson, JazzHR CEO. "JazzHR's Marketplace empowers teams to identify industry-leading solutions from our partner network to improve and modernize their current HR processes resulting in improved recruiting and employee retention at a price point designed with SMB budgets in mind. Our partners, in turn, will be able to reach a brand-new base of SMBs looking to more effectively manage human capital."

70%+ of JazzHR's 5,000+ customers take advantage of JazzHR's third-party integrations and HR service providers. Marketplace Partners will now have the opportunity to reach even more prospective customers by promoting their solutions and services to JazzHR's highly targeted SMB customers.

To be featured in the Marketplace, partners can submit information through JazzHR's Partner Program or reach out to channel-team@jazzhr.com directly.

For more information, please visit www.jazzhr.com or contact hello@jazzhr.com .

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com .

SOURCE JazzHR

