JazzHR Named Best SaaS For Recruitment And Fastest-Growing Company

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR , the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced it is a winner in the 2020 SaaS Awards Program and the Pittsburgh Business Times' 2020 Fast 50 List . This recognition comes on the heels of JazzHR being named to this year's Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the fourth time.

"JazzHR is delighted to be recognized for both our best-in-class product and company growth," said JazzHR CMO Allie Kelly. "Helping small and mid-sized businesses to overcome recruiting challenges at an affordable price point is at the core of everything we do. These two latest honors reconfirm the impact we're making with our customers and the markets we serve."

The SaaS Awards celebrate innovation in software solutions from all over the world and across all industries. This year, JazzHR was named winner in the category of Best SaaS for Recruitment. Chosen for excellence in meeting the challenges of the recruitment industry, JazzHR was selected from hundreds of submissions by a panel of international industry experts.

"Once again, the SaaS Awards shortlist showcased an astounding weight of promising and proven technologies powering some very smart ideas," said Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams. "The final winners all represent something especially creative, intelligent, or simply successful, which often offer completely transformative solutions to modern business needs."

In addition to its best-in-class solution, the Pittsburgh Business Times also named JazzHR to its Fast 50 List as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pittsburgh region for the second consecutive year . Winners were chosen for their revenue growth between 2017 and 2019, during which time JazzHR grew 73 percent.

Fast 50 official rankings will be announced at the virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday September 29 at 3 p.m.

