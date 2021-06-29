JazzHR Named Leading ATS in TrustRadius 2021 Top Rated Awards

JazzHR named a top-rated hiring technology based on excellence in customer satisfaction. Tweet this

"The economic recovery has resulted in businesses facing the most challenging recruiting environment in a generation. JazzHR is delighted to empower small businesses with a results-oriented affordable recruiting solution. Our customers affirming the value they receive through TrustRadius validates JazzHR's results-focused approach to talent acquisition," said CEO Pete Lamson. "In combination with Jobvite and NXTThing RPO, our combined, top-rated solution enables businesses everywhere to compete for top talent faster."

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have served as the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Their methodology and scoring is based solely on customer feedback without the influence of status as a TrustRadius customer or analyst opinion.

Verified users on TrustRadius cite JazzHR's ease of use and ability to streamline the entire hiring process as key value drivers:

"I am a huge fan of JazzHR! The functionality of the platform is automating a lot of what we used to have to do manually. JazzHR has saved me so much time. And it isn't difficult to set up, so onboarding and getting the system to work for you is very easy. I can't think of how JazzHR wouldn't be a good solution for a company…" said Manager of People and Possibilities at Unbridled Nina Stemple.

To learn more about JazzHR, email [email protected] , or call +1 (888) 885-5299.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software built to help small and mid-sized companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com.

About Jobvite

Jobvite is leading the next wave of talent acquisition innovation with a candidate-centric recruiting model that helps companies engage candidates with meaningful experiences at the right time, in the right way, from first look to first day. The Jobvite Talent Acquisition Suite weaves together automation and intelligence in order to increase recruiting speed, quality, and cost-effectiveness. Jobvite is proud to serve thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including Ingram Micro, Exelon, and Premise Health.

SOURCE JazzHR