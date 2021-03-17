JazzHR Named Top Hiring Platform For Growth, Customer Satisfaction, And Product Excellence

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR , the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced it has been recognized for its industry-leading recruiting solution and accelerated growth by G2 , Recruiting Headlines , Digital.com , The Golden Bridge Awards , and more. These awards reflect JazzHR's customer-first approach to helping SMBs hire quickly, safely, and affordably from any setting.

G2, a peer-to-peer software review site, recognized JazzHR as both a " Best HR Product " and " Highest Satisfaction Product " for 2021. These distinctions are based on JazzHR's 250+ reviews , user-friendly interface, and best-in-class features like Candidate Texting . JazzHR also earned a "Leader" ranking in G2's Winter 2021 Grid Reports for record-breaking growth, world-class customer service, and growing market share.

"These recent awards reconfirm the unmatched value JazzHR provides our 7,500+ customers in making the right hires faster," said JazzHR's CMO Allie Kelly. "JazzHR is dedicated to helping the SMB community adapt to the changing recruitment landscape by providing teams with the right tools at the right price."

In addition to G2, Digital.com named JazzHR to its list of " The Best Applicant Tracking Software Of 2021 " based on a 40-hour assessment of over 70 companies from across the web. JazzHR was selected for its intuitive core features and analytics capabilities. Recruiting Headlines also named JazzHR #1 on its " Top 10 List of SMB Recruiting Software " based on its industry-leading value and robust feature set, and The Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards® named JazzHR a winner in the category of "Company of the Year | Cloud Computing/SaaS/Internet."

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com.

