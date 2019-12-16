JazzHR Partners With Clover To Modernize Small-Business Recruiting

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR, the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced an integrated partnership with point-of-sale system Clover designed to help small and growing businesses hire faster. Clover customers can now access JazzHR as a "Must-Have App" within the Clover App Market , allowing them to optimize recruiting with an easy-to-use, all-in-one solution.

Small businesses face a greater need than ever to streamline business operations in order to stay competitive against larger companies with more resources. JazzHR offers Clover customers an exclusive plan built to meet the unique needs of small and growing businesses in the retail and restaurant space. Thanks to the JazzHR-Clover integration, teams can now seamlessly incorporate hiring into their existing business processes through the ability to create and post jobs, track candidates, and provision employees as hiring team members.

"We're thrilled to partner with Clover to bring small businesses the tools they need to succeed and hire more effectively," said JazzHR's VP of Strategic Alliances, Amanda Friedl. "Teams can now leverage purpose-built HR solutions to bolster business operations and recruit top talent competitively - all in just a few clicks and at an affordable price point."

Clover simplifies retail activities for its customers by taking orders, accepting payments, and managing employees all in real-time from their POS system. The Clover App Marketplace allows customers to integrate with third-party solutions like JazzHR to fully streamline their business processes.

JazzHR will be available to Clover customers through the Clover App Market starting December 16th.

To learn more about partnering with JazzHR, email hello@jazzhr.com, or call +1 (888) 885-5299.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com .

About Clover

Clover is an integrated point-of-sale platform that combines stylish and functional hardware, powerful business software, and payment processing to help merchants get paid and run their business better. Designed specifically for the needs of small and mid-size businesses, Clover is more than just a POS system that can process any payment type safely and securely from any location. It's a complete business management system with capabilities and features that help merchants handle the tasks and challenges of their business, end to end.

