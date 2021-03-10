JazzHR Partners With Gusto To Streamline The New-Hire Onboarding Process

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR , the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced an integrated partnership with payroll-management provider Gusto , designed to help small and midsize businesses speed the transition from candidate to employee. The companies' integrated solution enables mutual customers to easily and securely send new-hire information directly to Gusto from JazzHR to create payroll records, eliminating manual data entry and seamlessly kicking off the onboarding process.

"We're very excited to welcome Gusto to JazzHR's integrated partner ecosystem," said JazzHR's Chief Sales Officer Chuck Brownfield. "With the integration, teams can now turn candidate information into new employee records with a single click, empowering them to increase employee engagement while saving both time and money."

The rise of remote work has fast-tracked the need for increasingly efficient and flexible HR processes, especially during the hiring and onboarding stages of the employee lifecycle. The continuity provided by integrating Gusto's industry-leading payroll offering with JazzHR's award-winning hiring platform helps employers to more effectively convert a successful hire into an employee.

"JazzHR shares our core value of championing our customers so that work empowers a better life. The more we can help customers streamline their hiring processes through automation, the more time we can give our customers back to pursue high-value problems," said Somrat Niyogi, Gusto's Head of Partnerships.

Gusto's full-service payroll technology allows businesses in all 50 states to automate unlimited payroll filings. With this integration, Gusto will join more than 175 HR technology partners on the JazzHR Marketplace .

The JazzHR and Gusto integration is available now. To learn more about the JazzHR and Gusto partnership, or other solutions that integrate with JazzHR's hiring platform, visit www.jazzhr.com or contact [email protected] .

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com.

About Gusto

Gusto's mission is to create a world where work empowers a better life. By making the most complicated business tasks simple and personal, Gusto is reimagining payroll, benefits, and HR for modern companies. Gusto serves over 100,000 companies nationwide and has offices in San Francisco and Denver. For more information, please visit https://gusto.com/ .

SOURCE JazzHR

