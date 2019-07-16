JazzHR Partners With TSheets - Timesheet And Attendance Software

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR , the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced an integrated partnership with time-tracking provider TSheets , built to save SMBs time and money while increasing new-hire engagement. The strategic integration allows JazzHR users to seamlessly export new hires to TSheets for onboarding and arms TSheets users with JazzHR's award-winning suite of recruiting tools.

From hiring to onboarding, automating manual tasks is key for HR professionals to remain competitive in the war for top talent. Owned by Intuit, TSheets tracks employee time and attendance to streamline payroll, send accurate invoices and recoup budget - all through a mobile-friendly, easy-to-use interface. Combined with JazzHR's powerful applicant tracking capabilities, users of the new integrated partnership can set themselves apart in finding, hiring and onboarding employees faster.

"We're very excited about the opportunity to partner with JazzHR," said Intuit's Head of Platform, Eric Maier. "When two best-of-breed apps come together to form an integration, like JazzHR and TSheets by Quickbooks, we can best serve our joint customers with a seamless and delightful solution that supports a more productive and streamlined workflow for HR professionals and organizations of all sizes."

TSheets joins JazzHR's partner network on the heels of assessment-provider Wonderlic and job-matching platform Job.com . Integrated solutions like these allow users to work more efficiently and effectively by sharing data among platforms and leveraging multiple tools at once.

"JazzHR is committed to maintaining strong relationships with other industry leaders like TSheets," said Amanda Friedl, JazzHR's VP of Strategic Alliances. "Together, these partnerships allow SMBs to revolutionize their HR processes through fully turnkey solutions."

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com.

About TSheets

TSheets is a web-based employee time and attendance software used by thousands of companies and their employees around the world. Providing an easy-to-use employee interface, real-time job-costing, reporting and seamless QuickBooks integration, it's no wonder TSheets is the number one employee rated and requested time tracking system in the world.

