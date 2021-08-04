JazzHR Partners With Vendasta To Simplify Hiring For Local Businesses

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR , the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced an integrated partnership with end-to-end ecommerce platform Vendasta . Vendasta customers can now access JazzHR within the Vendasta Marketplace , allowing them to increase revenue by including award-winning hiring software in their suite of offerings.

Amid a challenging post-pandemic labor market, small businesses face a greater need than ever to quickly grow their teams. JazzHR is the first hiring software to join the Vendasta Marketplace , which empowers 50,000+ businesses to boost revenue by providing digital solutions to more than five million local SMBs.

"We're thrilled to partner with Vendasta to help more businesses grow with JazzHR's powerful hiring platform," said JazzHR's Chief Marketing Officer Allie Kelly. "By adding recruiting software to their offerings, Vendasta's partner network helps local businesses everywhere to more effectively compete in the war for talent—all while boosting client acquisition and retention."

In addition to their Marketplace, Vendasta also provides a Business App where end-users can manage their selected products. The JazzHR integration will allow these teams to monitor key recruiting metrics, including new jobs, candidates, and hires, from one central location.

"JazzHR is an extraordinary product for our partners to win trust with their clients, and we are proud to welcome them to our Vendasta Marketplace," said Vendasta GM/EVP of Marketplace Ed O'Keefe. "The category of human resources management lacks a strong distribution channel. Vendasta partners can now offer JazzHR to millions of small and medium businesses by leveraging our white-label, end-to-end commerce platform from order to payment."

The JazzHR and Vendasta integration is available now. To learn more, visit www.jazzhr.com or contact [email protected].

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com .

About Vendasta

At Vendasta, our core purpose is to drive local economies by democratizing technology for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). We accomplish this by providing a robust platform to local experts around the world—our channel partners. Partners use Vendasta's technology to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver digital solutions to their SMB clients. Our end-to-end platform and marketplace are tightly integrated into an operating system delivered to SMBs, providing a single sign-on to their digital products and analytics. Vendasta serves 50,000+ channel partners, who in turn work with more than five million SMBs worldwide. Sign up for free and explore Vendasta at www.vendasta.com .

