JazzHR Partners With Wonderlic - Pre-employment Testing Provider

PITTSBURGH, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR , the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced an integrated partnership with candidate-assessment provider Wonderlic to enable companies make more informed hiring decisions. JazzHR users can now view results from Wonderlic's scientifically backed "Wonscore®" tests right from JazzHR - empowering them to compare candidates, predict engagement and accelerate time-to-hire.

Wonscore assessments are designed by industrial-organizational psychologists to evaluate candidates for cognitive ability, motivation and personality. Seeing how candidates scored in each of these areas without leaving JazzHR saves time and gives hiring teams a competitive edge in making the right hire, faster.

"We're so excited to combine JazzHR's easy-to-use recruiting solution with the power of Wonderlic's pre-employment testing," said JazzHR's VP of Strategic Alliances, Amanda Friedl. "Users can now move candidates through their recruiting stages with confidence reinforced by each candidate's Wonscore."

Besides bringing integrated assessments to JazzHR, the partnership gives Wonderlic users unparalleled access to JazzHR's best-in-class recruiting solution. Teams who already leverage pre-employment testing can now fully streamline their hiring process by replacing manual recruiting tasks with JazzHR's affordable, powerful automation and ever-growing partner ecosystem.

"Bringing industry leaders JazzHR and Wonderlic together allows hiring teams to streamline their workflows, create a more comprehensive view of each candidate, and speed up the recruiting process," said Wonderlic's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Ken Silber.

To learn how JazzHR will help streamline and simplify your entire hiring process at a price with small business budgets in mind, email hello@jazzhr.com, or call +1 (888) 885-5299.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com .

About Wonderlic

Wonderlic Inc., a data-driven pioneer in the pre-employment assessments industry, is on a mission to empower strategic human resource professionals with leading-edge predictive science. Wonderlic is time and industry-tested, with millions of job applicants assessed and over 75,000 customers ranging from small-to-medium sized organizations to Fortune 100 enterprises. WonScore is Wonderlic's affordable, easy-to-use SaaS platform providing deep insights into individuals' cognitive, motivational, and personality profiles. Powered by the latest I/O research, the WonScore platform tests, analyzes, and compares candidates for objective and informed selection. For more information, visit wonderlic.com.

SOURCE JazzHR

Related Links

http://www.jazz.co

