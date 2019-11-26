JazzHR Recognized For Best-In-Class Recruiting Solution And Industry Leadership

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR , the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced it has been recognized for its industry-leading hiring solution and industry leadership by G2 , Capterra , HR Technologist , The Tech Tribune , and The Software Report . These awards reflect JazzHR's customer-centric approach to bringing small businesses innovative recruiting tools at an affordable price.

G2, a peer-to-peer software review site, recognized JazzHR as a "Leader" in the recruiting software category for their Fall 2019 Grid Report. G2 made this selection based on user reviews, market share, vendor size, and social impact. JazzHR earned the "Leader" rating thanks to its world-class customer service, user-friendly interface, and market-leading innovations including Candidate Texting and Self Scheduling of Interviews.

Additionally, Capterra named JazzHR a Top 20 Most Popular Applicant Tracking Software based on 350+ positive user reviews and search volume. HR Technologist, the leading source of HR Technology news, research, and expert views, also selected JazzHR as a Top 10 Recruitment Tool for 2020 , and The Tech Tribune named JazzHR one of Pittsburgh's Best Tech Startups for 2020 .

"Small businesses are challenged with the most difficult hiring environment in 50 years. JazzHR is committed to improving recruiting results for small businesses and doing so at a price point they can afford," said JazzHR's CEO Pete Lamson. "The recognitions JazzHR has recently enjoyed are a gratifying proof point that we are succeeding in helping small businesses hire the talent they need to achieve their full potential."

The Software Report (TSR) also recognized JazzHR for excellence in leadership, naming JazzHR's Vice President of Marketing Allie Kelly one of 2019's Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS . TSR evaluated over 3,500 female leaders in the software industry for character, accomplishments, and organizational impact. Since joining JazzHR in 2016, Kelly has helped the company to reach record revenue and customer growth.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com.

