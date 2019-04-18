JazzHR Strengthens Board with the Addition of Senior Executive from Endurance International Group

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR, the leading recruiting solutions provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the addition of Lauren Chacon to its Board of Directors to support their multi-billion-dollar market opportunity.

Chacon is the Chief Sales Officer at Endurance International Group, parent company to small business focused brands including Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and others. Prior to Endurance, Chacon served as the Chief Sales Officer at Constant Contact for 6 years until their $1B+ acquisition by Endurance. A veteran in the HR technology space, Chacon held senior sales leadership roles at Monster Worldwide from 2006 through 2012.

"Lauren brings 20+ years of sales management experience and a perspective that will be invaluable to JazzHR as we continue to grow our mission of improving small business recruiting results," said Pete Lamson, Chief Executive Officer of JazzHR. "Lauren's proven ability to scale high performance SMB-focused sales teams will greatly benefit JazzHR."

"Having spent a career enabling small business performance improvement with technology driven solutions, I am truly excited to join a company with such a powerful, simple, and affordable answer to the recruiting challenges SMBs face every day. The future is bright for JazzHR, and I am delighted to join the team," Chacon adds.

For more information, please visit www.jazzhr.com or contact hello@jazzhr.com .

About JazzHR

JazzHR provides powerful, user-friendly, and affordable recruiting software to help small businesses affordably achieve their recruiting objectives. JazzHR's award winning software replaces time-consuming and manual hiring tasks with intuitive software designed to help recruiters and hiring managers recruit and hire the right talent, fast. To learn more about JazzHR, visit www.JazzHR.com or follow us at twitter.com/JazzDotCo .

SOURCE JazzHR

Related Links

http://www.jazzhr.com

