JazzHR Strengthens Its Data Protection And Launches GDPR Compliance Features

"As a customer-first organization working with over 4,000 employers around the world, securely protecting our customers' data and privacy is always top-of-mind," said Brit Hutchins, CFO of JazzHR. "GDPR is the one of the biggest recruiting and compliance challenges our customers have ever faced. We are committed to providing them with the tools, information, and resources they need to easily and efficiently manage compliance for their recruiting efforts."

In addition to the newly released features, many of JazzHR's existing capabilities make it easy for small and medium-sized business to accelerate the path to compliance for their recruiting initiatives. Bulk actions enable mass deletion of candidate data, custom questionnaires allow for easy collection of consent, and workflow triggers enable the sending of additional information related the data subject's rights immediately upon application.

JazzHR's New Features and Functionality to Support GDPR Include:

Bulk Deletion: Bulk actions features can be used to delete irrelevant candidate eliminating unnecessary data

Customer Data Deletion: If customers cancel their JazzHR account or upon request, data may be deleted from JazzHR's systems in accordance with JazzHR's Terms of Service

Application Disclaimer: Customers may set a disclaimer on applications informing users of the company's data retention policies

Secure Job Board Pages: Customer job boards will be encrypted and default to HTTPS to protect the integrity and confidentially of data

For more information about JazzHR solutions that support GDPR compliance and details about JazzHR's own GDPR compliance, visit info.JazzHR.com/GDPR, email privacy@jazzhr.com, or call +1 (888) 885-5299.

ABOUT JAZZHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly, and affordable recruiting software that is purpose-built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class software replaces time-consuming and manual hiring tasks with intuitive software designed to help recruiters and hiring managers recruit, and hire the right talent, fast. To learn more about JazzHR, visit www.JazzHR.com or follow us at twitter.com/JazzDotCo.

