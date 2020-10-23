JazzHR Wins 2020 ADP Marketplace Best Marketing And PR Award

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR , the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced it is the winner of the 2020 ADP Marketplace Best Marketing and PR Award, recognizing excellence in driving awareness and demand through exceptional partner marketing efforts. This award follows JazzHR achieving Platinum Status in the ADP Marketplace and winning the 2019 Rising Star Award .

"JazzHR is honored to once again be named a top-performing ADP Marketplace Partner," said JazzHR's CMO Allie Kelly. "Through our results-driven marketing and PR efforts, we've been able to help more businesses than ever to streamline their hiring. JazzHR looks forward to connecting with more of the ADP team, empowering them to reach additional prospects and delight their customers through creative initiatives in 2021 and beyond."

"JazzHR works hard to differentiate themselves in the market, especially when it comes to their marketing," said Craig Cohen, DVP and General Manager, ADP Marketplace. "They add a fun flavor to their communication style, which helps their user-friendly and sleek solutions stand out."

Since joining the ADP Marketplace as an integrated partner in 2019 , JazzHR has helped hundreds of ADP customers to receive more than 90,000 candidates each month with its award-winning hiring software. To achieve this mutual success, JazzHR has produced and participated in many marketing assets and initiatives. Key activities included sales training sessions ADP representatives, the creation of a monthly co-branded newsletter, and the addition of a dedicated Partnership Manager. Supporting materials, including case studies , ebooks , and blog posts , further prove the integrated value and fuel the high-performing partnership.

The JazzHR-ADP integration is available for Run Powered by ADP ®, ADP Workforce Now ® and ADP TotalSource ® customers. Visit the ADP Marketplace for more information.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software purpose-built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit www.jazzhr.com .

About ADP Marketplace

ADP Marketplace is a digital storefront designed to help employers create HR ecosystems for their companies using solutions from ADP and leading third-party partners, enabling companies of all sizes to extend the value of their workforce solutions seamlessly across their entire organization via a secure, single-sign-on process. Learn more on ADP Marketplace .

