JazzHR Wins ADP 2019 Rising Star Award

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR, the leading recruiting solutions provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced it has been named the Rising Star for 2019 by ADP Marketplace. The hiring software company received the award at the ADP Marketplace Partner Summit in Dallas, Texas today in recognition of its contributions and commitment to small business recruiting performance and partnership results.

"Our team is thrilled to be recognized for our work with ADP®. ADP's marketplace is a material opportunity for JazzHR to expand the reach of our mission to improve recruiting performance for small businesses," said Amanda Friedl, VP, Strategic Alliances at JazzHR. "The ADP Marketplace allows us to introduce JazzHR's powerful, simple to use and affordable recruiting solution to ADP customers overpaying for recruiting or utilizing antiquated home-grown recruiting systems."

JazzHR integrates with ADP to bring powerful recruiting, onboarding, and payroll management all in one, affordable, easy-to-use package that helps businesses grow. The turnkey integration empowers employers to optimize the entire hiring process to save time, make the best hires, and cut recruiting costs. Available for RUN Powered by ADP® and ADP Workforce Now® clients, the seamless integration is a significant productivity enhancement for mutual clients, saving time and eliminating costly manual entry and data errors.

"Human resource departments everywhere run into barriers in hiring, including finding quality candidates in a competitive market or using limited resources," said Stacy Brown, Sr. Director, Partner Development at ADP. "ADP is thrilled to recognize JazzHR as the winner for this year's Rising Star award and their commitment to helping clients overcome some of today's top barriers in recruiting."

For more information about JazzHR solutions visit JazzHR on the ADP marketplace or www.jazzhr.com, email hello@jazzhr.com, or call +1 (888) 885-5299.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly, and affordable recruiting software that is purpose-built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class software replaces time-consuming and manual hiring tasks with intuitive software designed to help recruiters and hiring managers recruit, and hire the right talent, fast. To learn more about JazzHR, visit www.JazzHR.com or follow us at twitter.com/JazzDotCo.

About ADP Marketplace

ADP Marketplace is a digital storefront designed to help employers create HR ecosystems for their companies using solutions from ADP and leading third-party partners, enabling companies of all sizes to extend the value of their workforce solutions seamlessly across their entire organization via a secure, single-sign-on process. Learn more on ADP Marketplace.

