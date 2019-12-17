Jazzmen Rice Unveils New Jasmine Rice Flavor Blends

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Jazzmen Rice's first flavor-blended USA grown premium jasmine rice —Saffron and Creole Tomato—will hit retail markets in New Orleans this month.

Visit the Jazzmen Rice recipes page for creative ideas and to find out how to get your recipe included in our social media monthly highlights.

Made with real saffron and turmeric, the Jazzmen Rice Saffron blend infuses flavor into a high-quality, soft, long-grain, white jasmine rice. Saffron is among the most prized spices in the world, harvested by hand from dried stigmas of purple crocus flowers. Each flower produces only three threads (stigmas) of saffron, and it blooms for only one week per year. It is used by award-winning chefs as well as home cooks because of the very subtle flavor and notable yellow color.

Jazzmen Rice Creole Tomato blend starts with the same premium white jasmine rice and blends in real creole tomatoes and Italian herbs and spices. Many languages still use a derivative of the Spanish word tomate, but another name arose in Italy. The Italian word for tomato is pomodoro, which came from pomo d'oro, or golden apple. The creole is the crème de la crème of the tomato crop.

Both blends, which are available in 12-ounce cartons, are easy to prepare, economical, and a versatile compliment to any meal. All Jazzmen Rice products are Gluten-Free, NON-GMO, and have No added sugar, No synthetic coloring, and No chemical additives. Jazzmen Rice Saffron and Creole Tomato jasmine rice blends will be in Rouses, local and national markets this December 2019.

"Jazzmen Rice, with its nutty flavor and aromatic qualities, has always been one of the most flavorful varieties of rice on the market. For the past 10 years, Jazzmen Rice has utilized rich soil and prime rice-growing climate to bring chefs a local option," George Chin, founder and president of Jazzmen Rice, LLC, said. "Now we are proud to take our rice a step further by introducing a premium jasmine saffron and creole tomato flavor blends." "Jazzmen Rice has succeeded in delivering a Southern-infused culinary experience in the heart of New Orleans," said Dawn Vachon, Jazzmen Rice marketing director. "By adding handpicked ingredients, I've enhanced the already notable aroma and taste qualities of our jasmine rice. I love playing with flavors and creativity. I wanted a clean label with simple ingredients. I wanted the packaging to be fresh, eye-catching, and to reflect the legacy packaging with our signature blue color and music notes motif. While simple to make, the new blends will jazz up any dish, contributing considerably to a variety of cuisines."

Jazzmen Rice is located at 300 Jefferson Highway, Suite 601 in Jefferson, Louisiana. Follow along on Instagram @jazzmenricenola and on Facebook @JazzmenRice for more information and visit Jazzmen Rice's website for more details www.jazzmenrice.com.

Press Contacts:

Dawn Vachon

Jazzmen Rice, LLC

dawnvachon@jazzmenrice.com

504-241-5056

SOURCE Jazzmen Rice

Related Links

http://jazzmenrice.com/

