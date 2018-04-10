JB Rosenthal Medical Supplier Launches New Surgical Drape That Provides An "Infection Barrier" To Protect Moms, Babies And Doctors During Labor & Delivery

ATLANTA, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JB Rosenthal Enterprises, a medical supply company comprised of a network of leading women's care physicians is making strides in healthcare innovation. The company has developed the Patient Protector Drape (patent pending) specifically designed for use during vaginal labor & deliveries, gynecological and urological surgeries. The drape provides a barrier of protection for doctors, patients and newborn babies that helps reduce the possibility of infection from fecal matter while also improving hospital health grades and performance reports.

Maternal & fetal wellness is a rapidly growing segment of the healthcare market. New mothers have a plethora of information at their fingertips and are often bringing their birth plans and demands to the delivery room. The doctors within the JB Rosenthal network not only understand these demands but they also understand their patients complaints, concerns and the medical challenges many doctors are faced with during the delivery process. These doctors have turned those challenges into opportunities with safe, effective products like the Patient Protector Drape.

Dr. Tosha Rogers, owner of Atlanta Premier OB/GYN says that, "We as doctors have to stay abreast of new products and resources that can improve patient satisfaction rates. Many women fear having a bowel movement during delivery and in some instances, this can lead to unnecessary C-sections because they do not bear down properly while giving birth. The more information that becomes available to consumers means that there are more resources we must begin to explore. It's important that we take patient requests into consideration." The Patient Protector Drape is currently being rolled out to private practices nationwide and can also be requested by hospital purchasing departments through the company website.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, JB Rosenthal Enterprises operates as one of the nation's only medical supply companies that focuses solely on women's health and fetal well-being. The company prides itself on helping hospitals and ambulatory birth centers focus on patient care. The doctors within the JB Rosenthal network have helped hospitals nationwide to reduce costs, enhance efficiency and improve overall quality assurance. For more information, please visit www.jbrosenthal.com.

