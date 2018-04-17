JB&A Distribution Joins the Lifesize Partner Program to Bring Award-Winning Video Conferencing to the North American Market

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JB&A Distribution today announced it will distribute the award-winning Lifesize cloud-based audio, web and video conferencing technology to channel partners in the North American market. JB&A is the leader in the complete end-to-end Video Life Cycles and a unique mix of Distributor, Channel Partner and Solutions Provider with more than 22 years leading the industry.

"The JBA products cover workflows from source to screen and all points in-between. With Lifesize coming on board we have an even more complete offering for our clients to connect our solutions together. Lifesize thinks like us, that products like people need to work together in the workplace and not be an island, but create an environment of interoperability and collaboration," said Nicholas Smith Director of Technology. "JB&A doesn't just sell boxes, we offer solutions, and we are ecstatic to have Lifesize as one our solutions."

Lifesize offers the industry's only combination of smart, plug-and-play HD camera systems and HD phones with an easy-to-use, cloud-based video conferencing service. Lifesize provides extraordinary video conferencing to help organizations of all sizes transform their business.

"We are pleased to have JB&A join the Lifesize Partner Program to expand the availability of Lifesize in North American market," said Tim Maloney, Sr. Vice President Worldwide Channels at Lifesize. "We realize the tremendous value our partners bring to Lifesize and are committed to providing them with a fully encompassing channel program that supports and rewards their efforts and contributes to their ultimate success."

For more than a decade, Lifesize has been at the forefront of video conferencing and collaboration, delivering high-quality solutions designed to bring people together. Lifesize combines a best-in-class, cloud-based video conferencing service with award-winning, easy-to-use smart devices designed for any conference room or meeting space so people can connect to anyone, anywhere. It's a meeting experience like no other. For more information, visit www.lifesize.com or follow the company @LifesizeHD.

About JB&A

Founded in 1996, JB&A is a leader in the field of Digital Media and Video Technology. They are dedicated to bringing the most innovative and complete solutions to market including: Media Management, Broadcast, IP & Streaming, Digital Display & Collaboration, and Connectivity & Image Resolution. JB&A is staffed by industry experts, and provides support in every step of the pre and post sales process. JB&A is a unique mix of Consultant, Channel Partner, Solutions Provider and Distributor with an ecosystem of certified, tested and proven products and workflow solutions.

For more information, please visit http://jbanda.com.

Lifesize and the Lifesize logo are trademarks of Lifesize, Inc. and may be registered. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jba-distribution-joins-the-lifesize-partner-program-to-bring-award-winning-video-conferencing-to-the-north-american-market-300631541.html

SOURCE JB&A Distribution