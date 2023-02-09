JBB Advanced Technologies Finds 100 Reasons to Celebrate

Company signs on as Official Sponsor of Texas Tech Centennial Celebration

DALLAS and LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JBB Advanced Technologies (www.jbbat.com), a business dedicated to combatting climate change with companies and technologies that combine the power of blockchain, artificial intelligence and renewable energy, has announced a one-year sponsorship of the Texas Tech University Centennial Celebration (www.100.ttu.edu), a12-month series of events marking the founding of one of Texas's largest colleges. JBB Advanced Technologies is one of five presenting sponsors, alongside AT&T, Coca-Cola , Plains Capital Bank, and Southwest Airlines.

JBB Advanced Technologies has signed on as a sponsor of the Texas Tech University Centennial Celebration.

"My grandmother was in one of Tech's first graduating classes, when there were only a handful of students," said company founder and CEO John B. Billingsley. "My mother and I followed in her footsteps – we're both Tech graduates. Today, the school has more than 40,000 students, and they are internationally recognized in multiple fields, such as wind energy and cotton research. I couldn't be more proud of their growth and accomplishments, and their leadership in renewable energy and a creating a cleaner environment make this a very strategic partnership for JBB Advanced Technologies."

In 2016, Texas Tech was designated tier one in the Carnegie Classifications of Institutions of Higher Education. The Carnegie designation, announced every five years, is the foremost measure of a university's research, academic scholarship, and teaching.

Events planned to celebrate the Centennial, with JBB Advanced Technologies being recognized at each event, include:

An exhibit on 100 years at Texas Tech at the University of Texas Tech University Museum (December 2022- December 2023 )

at the University of Museum (December 2022- ) Dedicated Web site

Carol of Lights 2022 (Centennial Opening)

Founder's Day/National Volunteer Day ( Texas Tech has set a goal for Red Raiders around the world to complete 1 million hours of volunteerism and service during the centennial)

has set a goal for Red Raiders around the world to complete 1 million hours of volunteerism and service during the centennial) Texas Tech Day at the Capital in Austin (concert, recognition of the University in both the state House and Senate, meetings with legislators)

(concert, recognition of the University in both the state House and Senate, meetings with legislators) Boots & Bow Ties in Houston (two days of events)

(two days of events) The Stars at Night, Dallas (a complete takeover of the AT&T Discovery District on downtown Dallas , in what promise to be the largest non-athletic event in University history)

(a complete takeover of the AT&T Discovery District on downtown , in what promise to be the largest non-athletic event in University history) Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Carol of Lights 2023

"Texas Tech University is thrilled to partner with JBB as we celebrate this historic milestone in our history," said Blayne Beal, Texas Tech Director of Centennial Coordination. "As a company, JBB embodies all that we could ask for when aligning our brand. Their strong leadership and commitment to innovation make them a perfect parter as we celebrate this moment and prepare to move into our second century."

ABOUT JBB ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES

JBB Advanced Technologies is a Dallas-based holding company that innovates at the intersection of blockchain, artificial intelligence, and clean, renewable energy. Through our in-house research and development division, JBB Labs, we're developing blockchain-based solutions for today's world, including one to integrate ever-increasing amounts of solar energy seamlessly into our electric grid for greater robustness and resiliency. Other blockchain technology will help make transactions utilizing blockchain more consumer friendly. JBB Advanced Technologies also is cultivating a pipeline of acquisition and partnership opportunities in both the private and public sectors to catapult the company's growth.

ABOUT THE TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY CENTENNIAL

Texas Tech University will commemorate its 100th Anniversary in 2023 with a celebration worthy of its stature in the state of Texas and the role it plays in higher education across the globe. We will celebrate our past and the generations of Red Raiders whose lives were transformed here while also laying out a bold new vision for our future.

This celebration will be the largest comprehensive marketing campaign in university history, and we anxiously await our moment to share our unique story.

The anticipation will begin with the announcement on Aug. 25, 2022, and the celebration will officially launch on Dec. 2, 2022, at a spectacularly reimagined Carol of Lights ceremony on campus. Texas Tech turns 100 on Feb. 10, 2022, and that Founder's Day Celebration will be one of many events held both on campus and across the state of Texas.

Alongside the celebratory events in 2023, we will commit ourselves to service and challenge alumni, students, faculty, staff, and friends all around the world to help us achieve one million hours of volunteerism. There is no better way to commemorate our Centennial than through acts of service in communities across the nation where Red Raiders live, work, and raise their families.

We look forward to an unprecedented year of celebration and service and we will honor those of the century past who taught us to keep our eyes on the horizon.

