JBB Advanced Technologies Founder Named to 2023 Dallas 500 List

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John B. Billingsley, Chairman and founder of JBB Advanced Technologies, has been named to the Dallas 500 list, compiled annually by the editorial staff of D CEO magazine. The list recognizes the region's most influential business leaders across North Texas in approximately 60 industry categories, including banking and finance, energy, logistics and transportation, manufacturing and consumer goods, real estate, professional services, technology, healthcare, arts/sports/leisure, education and non-profits. This is the second year that Billingsley has been included in the list, in the energy category.

John Billingsley at the JBB Advanced Technologies headquarters.

"As a member of the local business community over four decades, I know the world-class calibre of talent and leadership that is here, and it has never been greater," said Billingsley. "To be included in any list of business contributors for this region is a real honour."

Billingsley is a nationally recognized leader in renewable energy, having founded project developer Tri Global Energy and built it into one of America's top five developers of renewable energy projects like wind farms and utility-scale solar projects. Tri Global Energy was purchased in September by Enbridge, Canada's largest energy company, and Billingsley has launched a new venture, JBB Advanced Technologies (www.jbbadvancedtechnologies.com), to deliver more profitable, environmentally friendly digital technologies by developing renewable energy sources to power blockchain and artificial intelligence-based innovations. Through JBB Labs, the company has filed multiple patents in the field and continues research and development to fill its pipeline. The company also is pursuing acquisitions that can further its stated mission.

"I think we have only scratched the surface in terms of contributions that renewable energy can make to driving business and economic growth and to improving our overall quality of life, and I look forward to helping harness that potential to make North Texas an even better place to live and work," said Billingsley.

