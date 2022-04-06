JBC Technologies Acquires HST Materials, Inc.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBC Technologies, a leading flexible materials converter, today announces the purchase of HST Materials, Inc., an ISO-9001 certified converter located in the Chicago, Illinois suburbs.

The acquisition strategically expands JBC's geographic footprint while adding additional market presence in the automotive and off-road transportation sector. HST has a strong track record of providing OEMs and Tier suppliers with quality die-cut, extruded, and molded seals and gaskets.

"We are thrilled to welcome the team at HST Materials into the JBC family," said JBC CEO, Todd Wright. "The HST Team has a strong reputation of providing world class customer service and technical expertise which is a great fit with JBC competitive advantage of manufacturing excellence, engineering innovation and supply chain optimization."

Bringing HST Materials, Inc. into the JBC Technologies fold, augments JBC's already comprehensive converting and inspection capabilities by adding peel adhesion testing and spooling as well as redundant capacity in precision slitting, dieless cutting, and rotary and platen press die-cutting. It also brings the benefit of JBC's extensive stable of high-speed state-of-the art rotary die-cutting equipment and clean room processing capabilities to the HST customer base.

"We are pleased to partner with JBC Technologies. Eric and I are happy to know that HST Materials will continue to grow and provide the level of service and experience that our many loyal customers have received for over three decades," said Kathy Miller, former owner of HST Materials.

This is the third in a series of strategic moves that JBC Technologies has made in recent months. In November the organization expanded its facility in Wisconsin and in December acquired Colorado-based Die-Cut Technologies.

JBC Technologies is a full-service, vertically integrated ISO 9001:2015 certified 3M™ Preferred Converter with clean room processing capabilities. For over thirty years we've utilized our engineering expertise and breadth of converting competencies to turn rolls of flexible materials into custom die-cut parts – helping manufacturers turn their design concepts into reality.

An ISO 9001:2015 certified 3M™ Preferred Converter, HST Materials, Inc. has been providing custom die-cut sponge, rubber, and acrylic foam tapes for customers in diverse industries since 1987.

