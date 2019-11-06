JBC Technologies Announces Management Restructure

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JBC Technologies recently announced the promotion of several senior managers. Former Director of Operations, Brad Patt, will take the helm as President. Jerad Pinkava will move to Chief Financial Officer, Andy Szeliga to Manufacturing Manager, and Kate Gluck to Director of Sales and Marketing. JBC founder Joe Bliss will transition to CEO.

"After 30-plus years of leading JBC, it was time to develop plans for a seamless transition to the next generation of leadership," Bliss said. "I have worked with Brad since 2017 and have long been impressed by his strategic vision and leadership. He is exactly the right person to lead JBC forward."

Patt has more than 15 years of progressive operations, program, and supply chain management expertise in the industrial, automotive, electronics, aerospace, and defense industries. During his tenure with JBC, he has achieved continuous improvements in the company's supply chain framework, implementing lean concepts, just-in-time principles, and many engineering innovations that benefited JBC customers.

Pinkava, formerly General Manager for JBC, has 14 years of in-depth financial and operations experience, and a proven record of efficiency turnarounds. According to Bliss, he's made a big impact in his three years with JBC, "raising the bar on our overall business strategy and bottom line improvements."

Szeliga has the longest tenure of the new management team. He's served in various capacities at JBC for more than 20 years, moving up through the ranks from machine operator to manufacturing manager.

Gluck, who was hired mid-2018, adds more than a decade of sales and marketing planning, management and execution to the JBC leadership team.

"A lot of entrepreneurs like myself are afraid to let go of the reigns, but I realized that the best way for the organization to move forward would be to build a strong leadership team and let them do what they do best," Bliss said.

"I think of it in terms of thoroughbred horses," Bliss continued "You have to put the racetrack out in front of them. And then you go along for the ride, trying to get maximum speed out of everyone by allowing each person to thrive and use their unique depth of skills and capabilities."

"We have a team here that constantly challenges and drives continuous improvement in all areas of the business," Patt added "Each team member is vital to the organization from a leadership and subject matter expert perspective. We support each other, but give each other space to manage the departments independently without interference. There's a complete lack of ego within this leadership team. That's why it works so well."



About JBC

JBC Technologies is a full-service manufacturing partner that converts flexible materials into custom die cut parts for leading manufacturers around the globe. To learn more, go to www.jbc-tech.com .

