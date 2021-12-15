JBC Technologies Continues Growth Trajectory with Acquisition of Die Cut Technologies

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JBC Technologies, a leading flexible materials converter, today announced the purchase of Die Cut Technologies, an ISO-9001, TS-16940, and MIL-I-45208A certified converter located in Denver, Colorado.

The acquisition strategically expands JBC's capabilities and geographic footprint, while adding additional market presence in the medical, electronics, automotive, and aerospace sectors.

JBC Technologies

"We are excited to welcome Die Cut Technologies into the JBC family," said JBC President, Brad Patt. "Former owner Scott Flores has built a strong team with a commitment to quality and responsiveness that meshes well with our continuous improvement culture at JBC. The unification of our teams, facilities and technologies will fuel our growth objectives and enable us to better serve our collective client base."

Bringing Die Cut Technologies under the JBC Technologies umbrella, augments JBC's already vertically-integrated converting capabilities by adding laser cutting, Class 100,000 cleanroom production, large format die cutting, and several digital die-less cutting technologies, extensive rapid prototyping capabilities and an additional 30,000 square foot of manufacturing space. It also brings the benefit of JBC's extensive laminating, slitting and rotary converting capabilities to the Die-Cut Technologies customer base.

"I'm confident that this new partnership will enhance not only the quality and services that our customers have relied on over the last 60 years, but will add new capabilities, technologies and engineering to provide our customers with a vertically integrated company able to meet all of their converting needs," said Scott Flores, CEO Die Cut Technologies

This is the second in a series of strategic moves that JBC Technologies has made in recent months. The Northeast Ohio based company recently expanded its facility in Wisconsin. The new plant boasts 44,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehousing space and is almost double the size of JBC's previous Madison location.

About JBC Technologies

JBC Technologies is a full-service ISO 9001:2015 certified converter. For over thirty years we've utilized our engineering expertise and breadth of converting capabilities to turn rolls of flexible materials into custom die cut parts – helping manufacturers turn their design concepts into reality.

About Die Cut Technologies

Die Cut Technologies is a flexible materials converter that has been providing custom die cutting services for over sixty years, applying expertise and equipment to design and fabricate non-metallic gaskets and converted materials.

Contact Information:

JBC Technologies

Kate Gluck

440-387-5981

[email protected]

SOURCE JBC Technologies