JBC Technologies Introduces a Lightweight, High Performance Alternative to Traditional Metal Heat Shields

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JBC Technologies is excited to introduce TABShield® a new product portfolio of lightweight, flexible, easy-to-install composite materials for targeted thermal and acoustical protection. It is a lower cost solution to traditional metal heat shields and is perfect for applications with space constraints. Additional benefits include low cost die cut tooling, embossing for better formability, and quick delivery.

"Lightweighting vehicles for improved fuel economy is a significant challenge for the auto industry," said Brenda Doskocil, Vice President of Business Development for JBC. "OEM's are being pushed for cost-effective options that take weight out of vehicles. Our team at JBC recognized a need in the market and, thanks to our vertical integration and technical depth, we were able to develop a composite material that both solves this issue and complements our existing light gauge aluminum product line."

JBC offers multiple customizations to its TABshield line to accommodate the varying design and performance requirements of automotive and appliance OEMs. Examples include the addition of pull tabs for ease in liner removal, embossing for better formability, micro-perforating for improved acoustical performance, and the option of a peel-and stick-adhesive backing for easier installation. TABshield is available in sheets, rolls, or die cut shapes.

In addition to TABShield, JBC provides a variety of die cut solutions ideal for thermal and acoustic protection - from ceramic blankets and glass mats, to embossed and micro perforated foils, to other non-woven materials, synthetic blankets and polyurethane foams.

"For many years JBC has been producing and die cutting composite heat and acoustical materials for OEMs," said Joe Bliss, founder and President of JBC Technologies. "The launch of our new TABShield product line positions JBC as not only a fabricator but also as a manufacturer that can provide an off-the-shelf heat shield solution with lightning speed or quickly produce a custom engineered solution."

JBC Technologies is a full-service manufacturing partner that converts flexible materials into custom die cut parts for leading manufacturers around the globe. Drawing on the diverse talents of our team, we also deliver supply chain solutions, product design support, value added value engineering (VAVE) services, and a solid partnership mindset focused on helping our customers succeed. To learn more, go to www.jbc-tech.com .

