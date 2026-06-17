JBD Launches Roadrunner II Polychrome MicroLED Projector Based on Its 2.5 μm Pixel-Pitch Platform

SHANGHAI, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JBD, the brand name of Hue Inc. (the "Company") and a global leader in MicroLED micro-display technology, today announced the launch of Roadrunner II, the latest product in its Roadrunner series. Built on the Company's validated 2.5 μm pixel-pitch technology and mass-production platform, Roadrunner II is an SVGA polychrome MicroLED projector.

As the latest achievement in the Roadrunner series' pursuit of ultimate visual performance and compact form factor, Roadrunner II delivers a comprehensive upgrade in resolution, display quality and optical performance while maintaining an ultra-compact volume of 0.18 cc. Based on Roadrunner II, the Company is also introducing a monocular full-color AR glasses development kit, offering a compelling solution for consumer-grade AR glasses in the AI era to balance form factor, functionality and aesthetics.

Full-color display is essential for AR to deliver a better user experience

With the rapid rise of large AI models and AI agents, AR glasses are accelerating their evolution from information display devices into next-generation computing platforms that integrate real-time interaction, intelligent assistance and visual perception. This shift places unprecedented demands on AR devices: they must be compact and lightweight enough for everyday wear, support environmental perception and AI interaction, and, more importantly, deliver high-quality full-color display so that digital information can blend more naturally into the physical world.

The display experience has always been one of the key factors that determine the user experience of AR glasses. Compared with monochrome display, full-color display provides richer layers of information and aligns more closely with the way humans naturally perceive the world. From photo previews, short videos and navigation guidance to content-rich social feeds and AI multimodal interaction, color itself plays an important role in conveying information. For this reason, full-color display is not merely an enhancement; it has become an essential capability for AR glasses to deliver a better user experience.

Higher resolution for a premium full-color AR experience

Roadrunner II is developed based on a 0.1-inch MicroLED micro-display panel with a 2.5 μm pixel pitch and a pixel density of 10,160 PPI. Compared with the mainstream 640 × 480 resolution, Roadrunner II upgrades the resolution to 800 × 600, increasing the total pixel count by nearly 56%. It is currently the highest-resolution MicroLED polychrome projector capable of mass production in the industry. The increased pixel count enables AR interfaces to present richer layers of information and finer content details. In addition, the panel supports a refresh rate of 480 Hz, helping eliminate image flicker in fast-motion scenarios and further improving dynamic visual smoothness.

At a 30-degree field of view, Roadrunner II achieves an angular resolution of 33.3 PPD, significantly enhancing its ability to reproduce image details. To meet the stringent performance requirements of full-color AR near-eye display, Roadrunner II continues the Company's rigorous optical design. Its center-field modulation transfer function (MTF) reaches 0.4 at 200 lp/mm. With optimized stray-light suppression and precise white-balance calibration, brightness uniformity exceeds 95%, ensuring accurate color reproduction, vivid and lifelike images, and smooth transitions.

Thanks to the Company's continued breakthroughs in the luminous efficiency of ultra-small pixels, Roadrunner II delivers a substantially increased luminous flux of 6 lumens. When paired with a 30-degree FOV diffractive optical waveguide, it can achieve in-eye brightness of up to 6,000 nits, keeping AR content clearly visible in both indoor environments and strong outdoor lighting. At the same time, Roadrunner II's typical power consumption is as low as 98 mW, providing strong support for longer battery life in smart glasses. The combined improvements in resolution, image clarity and luminous efficiency establish Roadrunner II as a flagship full-color AR display solution.

Precisely targeting the monocular full-color AR market

While delivering a major leap in display performance, Roadrunner II achieves a compact volume of only 0.18 cc through structural optimization, without compromising the form factor. This not only greatly expands design freedom for binocular full-color AR glasses, but also opens up greater possibilities for monocular full-color AR glasses. To this end, the Company is simultaneously launching a monocular full-color AR glasses development kit powered by Roadrunner II, enabling high-quality full-color display and providing AR glasses manufacturers with rapid integration and validation capabilities for full-color display solutions.

In response to the application needs of full-color AR glasses, the industry is developing a system architecture centered on "monocular display + camera." By integrating high-quality full-color display with visual perception capabilities, this architecture supports richer AR interaction experiences. It also balances wearing comfort and design aesthetics, making it an important development direction for consumer-grade full-color AR glasses.

Dr. Li Qiming, CEO of the Company, said, "Roadrunner II is precisely focused on the monocular full-color AR glasses market. It is designed to find the optimal balance among display experience, system power consumption, eyewear aesthetics and cost, allowing more consumers to experience truly practical full-color AR display capabilities at an earlier stage. At the same time, JBD will fully leverage its leadership in the existing 2.5 μm pixel technology platform to accelerate the development of a full-resolution product matrix, providing continued momentum for display innovation in next-generation AI/AR smart devices."

At a time when large AI models and consumer-grade AR are becoming deeply integrated, JBD will continue to drive progress through technological breakthroughs, helping full-color AR displays move from frontier technology into everyday life.

About the Company

Founded in 2015, the Company—known in the industry through its JBD technology brand—stands at the forefront of technological innovation in MicroLED microdisplay technology. Renowned for delivering some of the smallest, brightest, and most energy-efficient microdisplay panels, the Company is a global pioneer in advanced display solutions. The Company's product portfolio extends well beyond AR near-eye displays, encompassing ultra-compact MicroLED displays, projection solutions, and optical modules—enabling a wide spectrum of consumer, automotive, and commercial applications. Driven by an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, the Company continues to expand the boundaries of application and deliver reliable, system-level solutions that help shape a brighter, more vibrant digital world.

Mission

Enlighten the human perspective with MicroLED.

Vision

To become a global leader of near-eye display solutions, reshaping the human-AI interaction experience and gatewaying humanity to the digital world through MicroLED.

Explore more about the Company's groundbreaking advancements by visiting their website(www.jb-display.com) or engaging with them on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

SOURCE JBD