JBD Leaps Into 12-Inch-Wafer MicroLED Manufacturing

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JBD has announced that it has completed a major upgrade of its MicroLED microdisplay mass-production architecture, shifting from a 4-inch-based manufacturing architecture to a 12-inch reconstructed wafer platform. The milestone marks a step-change in manufacturing efficiency, cost competitiveness, and large-scale supply readiness.

In the early days of the industry, competition in MicroLED microdisplays revolved largely around performance metrics such as brightness, form factor, and power consumption. As the technology roadmap matures and demand for high-performance displays in AR/AI smart glasses continues to accelerate, manufacturing capability is emerging as the decisive variable for the industry's next phase of development. Achieving scalable, cost-efficient production without compromising quality has become the new frontier of technological competition.

Yield and cost have long been central constraints on the broad adoption of MicroLED microdisplays. The prevailing wafer-to-wafer bonding approach offers high throughput, but it also presents a fundamental structural challenge: advanced silicon backplanes have fully transitioned to the 12-inch generation, while MicroLED epitaxial wafers, constrained by material systems and process complexity, have remained predominantly 4-inch. This wafer-size mismatch has become a key factor limiting cost efficiency and substrate utilization.

A common industry practice today is to dice 12-inch silicon backplanes to match smaller epitaxial wafers. Under this approach, however, the theoretical utilization ceiling for backplane wafers is only 77%, making it difficult to fully capture the value of advanced-node silicon backplanes. Given the substantially higher cost per unit area of silicon backplanes compared with epitaxial materials, any underutilization directly translates into higher device cost and constrains the economics of scaled production.

Many MicroLED companies have proposed using 8-inch wafer flows for mass production of MicroLED microdisplays. However, this approach presents two critical flaws. First, geometric analysis shows that 56% of the backplane area remains unutilized due to the mismatch between wafer sizes. Second, experimental data consistently reveals low wafer yields during the bonding and substrate removal stages—a persistent problem that remains unsolved to this day. Consequently, JBD has decided to forgo the 8-inch approach entirely and leap directly to 12-inch wafer flows.

Against this backdrop, JBD has integrated its "die-to-carrier-to-wafer" bonding scheme into its volume production architecture. Under this process, small-format epitaxial wafers are diced into individual dies, followed by pre-bond inspection and sorting to identify and remove defective chips at an early stage. Qualified dies are then reconstituted onto a temporary 12-inch carrier substrate with high placement accuracy and uniformity, creating a reconstructed epitaxial wafer for subsequent wafer-level bonding with a matching 12-inch silicon backplane.

This approach enables significantly more efficient utilization of silicon backplane wafers, mitigates the impact of epitaxial defects before they are carried into finished devices, reduces variability in downstream processing, and materially improves yield. More importantly, it combines the proven process maturity of small-format epitaxy with the scale advantages of advanced 12-inch backplanes. This provides a practical pathway to upgrade the manufacturing system before native 12-inch epitaxy becomes commercially viable at scale. It also establishes a more stable manufacturing foundation for high-precision hybrid bonding. As pixel pitches continue to shrink, MicroLED microdisplays will increasingly depend on advanced-node silicon backplanes.

JBD has now addressed the key technical and process bottlenecks associated with 12-inch wafer reconstitution and established a validated process architecture. End-to-end validation has been completed on its pilot line, where wafer-reconstitution yield has exceeded 98%, and the company is now accelerating the transfer of this architecture to volume production. "The 12-inch wafer reconstitution solution overcomes a key bottleneck in large-format mass production for the MicroLED microdisplay industry and achieves an optimal balance between efficiency and cost," said Dr. Qiming Li, CEO of JBD. "Thanks to JBD's engineers and technologists, after years of innovative study, we are now confident that 12-inch reconstitution will be the ultimate solution for MicroLED mass production. It marks the beginning of a new stage of scaled manufacturing for MicroLED microdisplays. Beyond MicroLED mass production, the new 12-inch platform will likely open many new opportunities in the computing with light. JBD believes in light."

The transition from 4-inch to 12-inch wafers marks a critical step in the maturation of MicroLED microdisplay manufacturing toward application-ready, scaled production. With this architectural upgrade, JBD is reinforcing its large-scale supply capability while providing a more dependable manufacturing foundation for the global commercialization of AR smart devices at scale.

About the Company

Founded in 2015, the Company—known in the industry through its JBD technology brand—stands at the forefront of technological innovation in MicroLED microdisplay technology. Renowned for delivering some of the smallest, brightest, and most energy-efficient microdisplay panels, the Company is a global pioneer in advanced display solutions. The Company's product portfolio extends well beyond AR near-eye displays, encompassing ultra-compact MicroLED displays, projection solutions, and optical modules—enabling a wide spectrum of consumer, automotive, and commercial applications. Driven by an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, the Company continues to expand the boundaries of application and deliver reliable, system-level solutions that help shape a brighter, more vibrant digital world.

Mission

Enlighten the human perspective with MicroLED.

Vision

To become a global leader of near-eye display solutions, reshaping the human-AI interaction experience and gatewaying humanity to the digital world through MicroLED.

Explore more about the Company's groundbreaking advancements by visiting their website(www.jb-display.com) or engaging with them on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

SOURCE JBD