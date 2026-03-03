JBD Launches "Griffin," an Automotive-Grade MicroLED Projection Platform, Opening a New Chapter in Human-Vehicle Interaction

SHANGHAI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JBD, a global leader in MicroLED microdisplay technology, today unveiled "Griffin," an automotive-grade MicroLED projection platform. The launch extends JBD's proven AR near-eye display expertise into the automotive domain, reflecting a strategic step toward enabling next-generation human–vehicle interaction experiences.

As vehicles become more intelligent and interactive experiences grow more seamless, communication between the vehicle and people is becoming a core pillar of smart mobility. Yet today's exterior lighting remains largely confined to simple cues—flashes, brightness, and color changes—used mainly for illumination and basic signaling. While digital lighting has advanced in recent years, it has been difficult to achieve high brightness, high image quality, and a compact footprint simultaneously. This limits how effectively a vehicle can communicate nuanced status information and safety intent. JBD's automotive-grade MicroLED projection system overcomes these constraints by turning the ground around the vehicle into a digital canvas, projecting rich, dynamic visuals and enabling a new mode of human–vehicle interaction.

The first automotive-grade projection display panel on the "Griffin" platform, "Griffin I," fully demonstrates MicroLED's advantages in miniaturization and high brightness. It integrates hundreds of thousands of pixels within a display area of just 0.25 inches, delivers luminous flux of up to 500 lumens, and meets automotive-grade reliability standards. With an exceptionally compact form factor, installation is largely unconstrained, enabling seamless integration into rearview mirrors, doors, and locations around the vehicle body. "Griffin I" projection display panel samples are expected to be available in mid-2026.

Key application scenarios for automotive-grade MicroLED projection focus on "personalized welcome," "vehicle status indication," and "road safety":

Personalized welcome: Compared with traditional static welcome lights, MicroLED projection systems enable dynamic imagery for a more personalized welcome experience. Beyond displaying brand logos, they can be tailored to show custom patterns or video content and deliver personalized greetings—turning every start of a journey into a warm, ceremonial moment.

Vehicle status indication: Critical vehicle health information such as remaining battery level for EVs, tire-pressure alerts, or engine status can be conveyed instantly via ground projection outside the vehicle before entering.

Road safety: Projection lighting can also serve as an effective warning signal for pedestrians and other drivers. For example, during turns or when opening doors, it can proactively communicate vehicle intent to the surroundings, or convey friendly signals such as yielding to pedestrians—adding an extra layer of protection for public-road safety.

JBD CEO Li Qiming commented: "Automotive-grade MicroLED projection systems transform the vehicle into an intelligent, expressive platform. This new interaction paradigm makes communication between the vehicle and the outside world more intuitive, allowing light to become a warmer, more human-centered medium and helping to shape a new generation of human–vehicle interaction experiences."

The launch of JBD's "Griffin" automotive-grade MicroLED projection platform not only introduces a novel interaction paradigm for the automotive industry, but also delivers a more intuitive, intelligent experience for users. Leveraging its advantages in brightness, compactness, and reliability, the platform can be extended beyond automotive to support a wide spectrum of projection applications, spanning both commercial and consumer environments. Looking ahead, JBD looks forward to collaborating with industry partners to drive continuous innovation and advance the evolution of human–vehicle interaction—making every trip safer and more convenient.

Founded in 2015, the Company—known in the industry through its JBD technology brand—stands at the forefront of technological innovation in MicroLED microdisplay technology. Renowned for delivering some of the smallest, brightest, and most energy-efficient microdisplay panels, the Company is a global pioneer in advanced display solutions. The Company's product portfolio extends well beyond AR near-eye displays, encompassing ultra-compact MicroLED displays, projection solutions, and optical modules—enabling a wide spectrum of consumer, automotive, and commercial applications. Driven by an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, the Company continues to expand the boundaries of application and deliver reliable, system-level solutions that help shape a brighter, more vibrant digital world.

Explore more about the Company's groundbreaking advancements by visiting their website(www.jb-display.com) or engaging with them on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

