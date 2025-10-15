JBD Launches the "Roadrunner" Platform: MicroLED Microdisplays with 2.5-μm Pixel Pitch

SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JBD, a global leader in MicroLED microdisplays, announced the launch of its next-generation "Roadrunner" platform.

Since achieving mass production in 2021, JBD's 4-μm pixel-pitch "Hummingbird" series has catalyzed rapid advancement across the MicroLED microdisplay sector with its exceptional brightness and ultra-low power consumption. The series has been deployed in nearly 50 AR smart-glasses models—including Rokid Glasses, Alibaba Quark Glasses, RayNeo X3 Pro, INMO GO2, MLVision M5, and LLVision Leion Hey2—establishing a cornerstone for scaled consumer AR adoption.

"Roadrunner" is JBD's latest flagship, reflecting the company's deep insight into future consumer-grade AR requirements. Through end-to-end innovation in chip processing technology and device architecture, JBD has addressed the industry-wide challenge of emission efficiency at ultra-small MicroLED dimensions.

Building on the mature mass-production framework of "Hummingbird," "Roadrunner" delivers step-change improvements across key metrics:

Business model: Prioritizes shipments of polychrome projectors, fully leveraging JBD's strengths in MicroLED panel assembly and testing, display algorithms, optical design, and cost control.

Prioritizes shipments of polychrome projectors, fully leveraging JBD's strengths in MicroLED panel assembly and testing, display algorithms, optical design, and cost control. Pixel density: Reaches 10,160 PPI; at an equivalent display area, the pixel count is 2.56 times that of "Hummingbird".

Reaches 10,160 PPI; at an equivalent display area, the pixel count is 2.56 times that of "Hummingbird". Backplane power: First-time adoption of a 22-nm-node silicon process, capping backplane power at 18mW and materially reducing system-level energy consumption.

First-time adoption of a 22-nm-node silicon process, capping backplane power at 18mW and materially reducing system-level energy consumption. Light-engine/Projector volume: Owing to the finer pixel pitch, package volume is reduced by more than 50% for a polychrome projector delivering the same resolution as "Hummingbird I".

Owing to the finer pixel pitch, package volume is reduced by more than 50% for a polychrome projector delivering the same resolution as "Hummingbird I". High stability: Underpinned by JBD's extensive high-volume manufacturing expertise to ensure tight performance uniformity and high yields.

Underpinned by JBD's extensive high-volume manufacturing expertise to ensure tight performance uniformity and high yields. Mass-production plan: In partnership with several leading global technology companies, JBD is making steady progress toward mass production, with a phased market rollout anticipated in the second half of next year.

"Roadrunner" establishes a new benchmark in pixel density and power efficiency for MicroLED microdisplays, enabling higher image fidelity and improved viewing comfort in AR smart glasses. Compared with "Hummingbird", it reconciles ultra-compact form factors with larger fields of view, delivering higher resolution without increasing the light-engine package size—creating additional headroom for next-generation consumer AR.

JBD CEO Li Qiming stated, "The launch of the 'Roadrunner' platform marks another pivotal milestone in JBD's innovation journey. The leap from 4μm to 2.5μm encapsulates years of focused R&D and enables MicroLED to decisively trump technologies such as LCoS across key dimensions—including light-engine footprint, contrast, and pixel density. With its outstanding performance, 'Roadrunner' will spearhead the large wave of MicroLED microdisplay evolution and energize widespread consumer-grade AR adoption."

About JBD

Founded in 2015, JBD stands at the forefront of technological innovation, revolutionizing the realm of MicroLED microdisplay technology. Renowned for delivering the smallest, brightest, and most energy-efficient micro-display panels, JBD has become a global pioneer in advanced display solutions. From ultra-compact MicroLED displays to state-of-the-art projectors and optical modules, JBD's visionary products are reshaping the future of near-eye display technology.

