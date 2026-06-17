JBM® & Inland Surpass $1 Billion Milestone with Sale of The Preserve at Tampa Palms

TAMPA, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of The Preserve at Tampa Palms – a 378-unit multifamily community situated in the highly desirable New Tampa submarket.

This transaction marks a significant milestone in JBM's long-standing relationship with Inland Real Estate Group, bringing the firms' total transaction volume over the $1 billion mark together. Since 2010, JBM has completed 18 transactions with Inland across the Tampa, Southwest Florida, and Orlando markets, totaling more than 5,100 units.

JBM Sells The Preserve at Tampa Palms - a 378-Unit, 2002 Vintage Multifamily Community in Tampa, FL

Product

Built in 2002, The Preserve at Tampa Palms offers spacious floor plans and a comprehensive amenity package. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, lighted tennis and pickleball courts, playground, car care center, and dedicated dog park. They also have access to Club Tampa Palms with additional amenities such as 3 pools, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds, and much more. The clubhouse features a resident lounge with a full kitchen, entertainment area, and conference room, providing convenience and an enhanced living experience.

The community offers a diverse unit mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, averaging 1,146 SF. It is a very low-density site plan with only 8.59 units per acre. 17.5% of the units also include a direct access garage. With the units featuring varying levels of existing upgrades, the Property was positioned as a proven value-add opportunity.

Location

Situated in the coveted New Tampa submarket, with exceptional connectivity to I-75 and Bruce B. Downs Blvd., the location of the Property provides convenient access throughout the greater Tampa Bay area. These massive units cater to the family-oriented tenant and features "A" rated K-8 schools. Nearby employers within 1 mile include the Highwoods Preserve Corporate Campus and the Tampa Palms Professional Center. 6+ major hospitals with 1,400+ beds are all located within a 20-minute drive of the Property.

About JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. Green Street's 2025 national multifamily broker rankings rank JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A. (five years in a row) and JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume of $20+ billion and 176,000+ units.

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SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors