JBM Brokers Sale of Spectra Apartments in Fort Myers, FL

NAPLES, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of Spectra – a 324-unit, Class A+ multifamily community located in Fort Myers, FL.

Product

JBM Brokers The Sale of Spectra Apartments in Fort Myers, FL - a 324-Unit, Class A, 2017 vintage, Concrete Block, Multifamily Community

Built in 2017, Spectra is a concrete block, 3-story, garden-style, institutional grade asset located in the South Fort Myers MSA. Spectra features a modern amenity package with a heated, zero-entry, resort-style pool and expansive pool deck, recreation deck with grilling stations, lakefront fire pit, 24-hour fitness center, dedicated yoga/cross-training room, dog park with agility equipment, lighted tennis court, children's playground, and a 6-acre recreation park with a paved track. The clubhouse is comprised of a resident lounge with a large entertainment area and coffee bar, providing a luxury living experience.

Units

The community offers a diverse mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, averaging 993 SF. Unit interiors feature chef-inspired kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops with oversized islands. There is luxury wood-style plank flooring in kitchens, living rooms, and bathrooms. Other key features include oversized walk-in closets in master bedrooms and large screened-in patios and balconies with an additional storage closet.

Location

The Property has tremendous connectivity located directly on one of the region's main thoroughfares, US-41 / South Tamiami Trail, with proximate access to Interstate 75 and Alico Road. The Gulf Coast Medical Center, the largest hospital in the Lee Health system, is located less than 4 miles away. The Property is zoned for A-rated K-8 schools and is less than 5 miles from Florida Gulf Coast University. Within a 1-mile radius the Average Net Worth is $1.7MM+ and the Average Household Income is $116K+. Additionally, U.S. News named Fort Myers #1 for Fastest Growing Places in the U.S.A. (2024-2025).

About JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. Green Street's 2025 national multifamily broker rankings rank JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A. (five years in a row) and JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume of $20+ billion and 176,000+ units.

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SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors