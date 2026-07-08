NAPLES, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed Inspira – an institutional-grade, four-story, concrete block multifamily community located in Naples, FL within the affluent Lely Resort submarket. Built in 2018, the asset consists of 304 units on approximately 20.1 acres +/-. The Property presents a unique opportunity to acquire an institutional quality asset well-below replacement cost. In 2025, Inspira won the award for Best of Florida: Apartment Community.

Call For Offers is set for July 30th, 2026.

JBM Exclusively Lists Inspira Apartments in Naples, FL - a 304-Unit, Concrete Block, 2018 Vintage Multifamily Community

Product

Inspira offers an ultra-luxurious amenity package featuring a resort-inspired heated pool with zero-entry access and dedicated swim lanes, complemented by an expansive sun deck with private cabanas and JBL poolside speakers. The covered outdoor recreation patio includes a pool table, tabletop shuffleboard, and lounge areas with TVs.

Additional amenities include grilling stations, four fire pits, two pickleball courts, two bocce ball courts, and cornhole. Residents enjoy a 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center with a dedicated yoga/spin studio featuring Peloton bikes. The community also features a car wash station, dog park, pet wash, and scenic biking and walking paths extending throughout the Property and into neighboring Lely communities, with complimentary bikes available.

The clubhouse includes a warming/catering kitchen, multiple seating and entertainment areas, two private offices, conference room, and complimentary coffee/tea station.

Units

Inspira offers a diverse unit mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units averaging 1,059 SF. Chef-inspired kitchens include GE stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerators, granite countertops, and shaker-style cabinetry. Primary bathrooms feature glass walk-in showers with ceramic tile surrounds, while secondary bathrooms include garden tubs. Additional highlights include wood-style plank flooring in living rooms/kitchens with tile in the bathrooms, walk-in closets, and private patios/balconies.

Location

Located within the affluent Lely Resort neighborhood, Inspira benefits from proximity to major employers including Physicians Regional Hospital, NCH Healthcare System, and Marriott International. The Property is also within a top-rated school district. Within a 3-mile radius, Average Net Worth is $2.4MM, Average Household Income is $121K+, and Average Home Value is $671K.

About JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. Green Street's 2025 national multifamily broker rankings rank JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A. (five years in a row) and JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume of $20+ billion and 176,000+ units.

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SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors