ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has brokered the sale of the 357-unit multifamily community – The Marquis of Tampa, now known as Windsor Highwoods Preserve. This is the 2nd time JBM® has sold the 1998-built Tampa asset.

JBM Brokers The Sale of The Marquis of Tampa - a 357-Unit Multifamily Community in Tampa, FL

Jonathan Shechtman & Brian Kennedy, the partners of Axonic Properties and sellers of Marquis, first transacted with JBM® in 2015 and have worked with them on 8 separate transactions in the past 9 years. Mr. Shechtman states, "Axonic Properties has done close to $400,000,000 in transactions with JBM® in Florida. Their team is highly analytical, provides constant communication, and achieves maximum pricing."

About The Marquis

The Marquis of Tampa is comprised of large, townhome-style units with SFR-like features such as attached, direct-entry one and two-car garages. The Property has 36, two-story residential buildings with units averaging 1,199 SF. 240 classic units remain which allows the buyer to implement the already proven interior value-add renovation program.

Amenities

Notable amenities include two resort-style pools with jetted hot tubs, brand new community clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness center, business center, theater room, and Parcel Pending lockers, a summer kitchen with gas grills, dog park, and outdoor jogging track with fitness equipment. The entire Property is a controlled access, gated community.

Unit Features

Units are comprised of one, two, three, and four bedrooms. The upgraded kitchens feature stainless-steel appliances, new cabinet door fronts with brushed nickel hardware, stainless steel sink with pulldown gooseneck faucet, tile backsplash, and updated light fixtures.

Location

Tampa was recently named the #1 Best Place to Live in Florida by Forbes. The Property has excellent connectivity to Interstate-75, Interstate-275, and Bruce B. Downs Boulevard which provides convenient access to major employment centers in the submarket and greater Tampa Bay MSA. The Property is located less than a half mile from the Highwoods Preserve Corporate Campis (800K+ SF of office space with national tenants).

About JBM®

JBM® holds a 70%+ market share across Southwest Florida and is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. despite only transacting in Florida. Green Street's 2023 national multifamily broker rankings ranks JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A. and #1 highest average sales price per unit throughout Florida ($320K/unit). JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume over $19.4 billion and 168,000 units.

JBM – Available Properties

SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors