JBM Exclusively Lists Integra Palms in Riverview, FL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed Integra Palms – an institutional-grade, Class A+, multifamily community located in Riverview, FL (Tampa MSA). Constructed in 2022, the asset consists of 332 units across two- and four-story buildings on approximately 21.32 acres +/-. This 95% occupied property presents a unique opportunity to acquire an institutional quality asset well-below replacement cost.

Call For Offers is set for July 23rd, 2026.

JBM Exclusively Lists Integra Palms - A 332-Unit, 2022-Vintage, Class A+ Multifamily Community In Riverview, FL (Tampa MSA)

Product

Integra Palms offers a best-in-class amenity package, highlighted by a resort-style saltwater pool with two sun shelves, an expansive pool deck, and a turf area featuring lawn games, hammocks, grilling stations, and fire pit. Residents enjoy two state-of-the-art fitness centers, including a dedicated yoga/spin studio. Additional amenities include a fenced-in dog park and an indoor pet spa.

The clubhouse features a warming/catering kitchen, game lounge with billiards and shuffleboard, co-working spaces, private conference room, business center, and a Flavia® Creation 600 coffee/tea station. Detached garages, attached garages, and storage units are available for rent.

Units

Integra Palms offers a diverse unit mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units averaging 1,042 SF. Interiors feature chef-inspired kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and espresso flat-panel cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware. Additional highlights include luxury wood-style plank flooring in living rooms and wet areas, walk-in closets, screened-in patios/balconies, and built-in desks in select units.

Location

Integra Palms provides excellent connectivity to major linkages including Interstate-75 (172,000 ADT) and U.S. Highway 301 (74,000 ADT). The Property is located less than 2.5 miles from the new $263+ million AdventHealth Riverview hospital, bringing over 1,000 employees to the area. Other major employers within 3.5-mile radius include the USAA Tampa campus and HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. Downtown Tampa, just 15 minutes away, is home to more than 71,000 employees.

The Tampa MSA continues to receive strong national recognition, ranking #1 Best Place to Live in Florida (Forbes, 2024) and #2 Best City to Find a Job in the U.S.A. (Wallet Hub, 2024).

About JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. Green Street's 2025 national multifamily broker rankings rank JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A. (five years in a row) and JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume of $20+ billion and 176,000+ units.

JBM - Available Properties

SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors