JBM® Exclusively Lists The Park at Valenza in Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed The Park at Valenza – a 776-unit multifamily community in Tampa, Florida. The Property was built in 3 phases: 1988, 1992, and 1997. It is comprised of two and three-story residential buildings with a diverse unit mix averaging 890 SF. Located on 78+ acres, it has a low-density site plan of just 9.89 units per acre. It is being offered free & clear or with a loan assumption. Call for Offers is scheduled for Thursday, May 18th.

Amenities

JBM® Exclusively Lists The Park at Valenza - a 776-Unit Multifamily Community in Tampa, FL

Notable community amenities include 2 resort-style pools, a large community clubhouse with coffee station and business center, a secondary clubhouse with dedicated music room, fitness center with attached children's playroom, lighted tennis and basketball courts, and more.

Units

One, two, and three-bedroom units are available with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies/patios, large walk-in closets, and large bathrooms. The majority of units have washer/dryer connections and select units have vaulted ceilings. Efficient, low-flow faucets were installed in 2018.

Value-Add

The Park at Valenza offers a tremendous amount of value-add opportunities and upside. Proposed upgrades include LVT flooring throughout, granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, undermount sinks, the implementation of package lockers and a valet trash program, and more.

Location

Tampa was recently named the #1 Best Place to Live as well as the #1 Emerging Tech City in the U.S.A. by Forbes. Located just two miles from Interstate-75 and 2.5 miles from Interstate-4, The Park at Valenza has exceptional connectivity to major employment centers, retail destinations, and points of interest in the Tampa Bay MSA and beyond. Downtown Tampa is only 8 miles away from the Property and it is only 1 mile to the closest Publix and Starbucks. Florida College is less than 1 mile away and the University of South Florida is a short 3 miles away. A brand new, 456K SF Amazon fulfillment center has recently opened and is within walking distance of the Property.

About JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. Despite only transacting in Florida, for the second consecutive year Green Street ranks JBM® #1 for Highest Average Sold Price in the U.S.A. and the #13 multifamily broker by total sales volume. JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume over $18.7 billion and 168,000 units.

JBM - Available Properties

SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors