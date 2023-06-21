JBM® Exclusively Lists Three Waterfront Multifamily Properties Valued Over $235MM

NAPLES, Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors is proud to announce they have exclusively listed 3 waterfront multifamily properties. JBM® Chairman & CEO Jamie May, states, "These are three extremely unique assets, all along the waterfront. Edison & Harbor Grand are high-rise properties available significantly below replacement cost, and Marina View is a beautiful resort-style asset within walking distance to the beach. Any would be a trophy addition to an existing portfolio."

Edison Grand

JBM® Exclusively Lists $235MM of Waterfront Multifamily Assets Across Tampa Bay & Fort Myers

Located in the heart of Downtown Fort Myers along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, this 24-story, high-rise, waterfront tower is a Class A asset comprised of 327 units. Edison Grand has the benefit of an in-place TIF tax rebate agreement which runs through 2031. There's also massive additional revenue upside with 16.9K+ SF of retail space inclusive of 2 restaurants and a bar overlooking the water, grand ballroom event space, lobby café, spa/salon, yoga/dance studio, and professional offices. In addition, a brand new, $45MM Suntex Marina is being built adjacent to Edison Grand. Notable unit features include floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning water views, resort-style pool, movie theater, business center/library, dog park, and more!

Harbor Grand

Harbor Grand sits at 32-stories tall along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Downtown Fort Myers. This Class A+ property is 265 units and is just 1-mile from the Fort Myers Commercial District and The River District, each filled with offices, restaurants, and entertainment. The Property offers a diverse unit mix averaging 1,336 SF including 2-story townhome-style units. Notable amenities include a stunning, zero-entry, resort-style pool and sundeck overlooking the water, state-of-the-art fitness center, boat ramp/launch, tennis courts, and full-size library.

Marina View at Little Harbor

This 158-unit, Class A+, podium-style, waterfront property is located in Ruskin, FL (Tampa MSA) directly on Tampa Bay. Amenities include a resort-style pool overlooking the water, brand new state-of-the-art fitness center, resident lounge and business center. Just a short walk from the Property is Bahia Beach, 2 restaurants/bars, and multiple marinas with direct access to the Bay. The marinas are typically occupied by large yachts servicing the multi-million-dollar homes surrounding the Property. Residents also have access to the Little Harbor amenities which include a second pool, hot tub, two-story fitness center, and six sport courts. Marina View is 35-minutes to Downtown Tampa, and 45-minutes to Downtown St. Pete and Sarasota.

About JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. and despite only transacting in Florida, for the second consecutive year Green Street ranks JBM® #1 for Highest Average Sold Price in the U.S.A. and the #13 multifamily broker by total sales volume. JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume over $18.7 billion and 168,000 units.

JBM - Available Properties

SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors