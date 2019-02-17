JBS Presents High Added-value Portfolio at World's Largest Food Fair

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS will be an exhibitor at Gulfood, the world's biggest annual food fair which is being held in Dubai, where it will promote its portfolio of high added-value products as part of its focus on the significant potential across the Arab market and the opportunities to increase its business across the region. The Company is building a 320 m2 stand where it will showcase the Seara 100% Natural range, developed specifically for the Middle East, and conduct the regional unveiling of its 1953 Friboi premium beef brand.

The 100% Natural chicken range, called Seara DaGranja in Brazil, caters specifically to Islamic requirements and is available on Arab markets in four different cuts: chicken breasts, breast strips, drumsticks and drumsticks and thigh filets. The products comply with strict international quality standards and hold animal welfare certification, attesting to the fact none of the poultry has received any antibiotics or hormones at any stage in the production process. Furthermore, all animal feed used throughout the poultry breeding process is vegetable-based. Alongside a number of new items, Seara will also be presenting its Perfect Cuts range, which launched recently in the United Arab Emirates and includes cuts such as chicken breasts, cubed chicken, thigh and marinated products.

Friboi, Brazil's biggest beef exporter to the Middle East, will be showcasing its 1953 Friboi brand at Gulfood. The range was originally launched in 2018 to celebrate JBS's 65th anniversary and already includes over 50 premium beef cuts produced by a blend of European breeds. 1953 Friboi is already available through 5,400 sales outlets in Brazil. As it expands internationally, some of the standout qualities the brand offers are its raw material sourcing controls and the high quality standards applied across all its production processes, which benefit from advanced technologies, standardization and best cut selection.

During the fair, the Company will also be presenting its Bordon brand of prepared foods, which includes products available in both pouches and cans. This will give the Company an opportunity to promote its traditional corned beef range, which is launching a new visual identity, and move ahead with plans to start exporting luncheon meat. Bordon expects to launch another 20 items in its Middle East portfolio by 2021 – including sausages, meatballs and new corned beef flavors – and plans to triple output over the next three years.

During the event, NovaProm products from the JBS Novos Negócios (JBS News Business) division, which makes collagen and food industry ingredients, and other items from the Company's international businesses will also be on show. JBS Australia will be bringing its Acres Organic Grassfed Beef to Dubai and Pilgrim's will be presenting its Blazin Chicken Chunks and promoting the Moypark chicken brand, which is very popular in Europe. Additionally, JBS USA will be showcasing its Swift Premium, 1855 and other brand portfolios.

Fair initiatives

Clients visiting the JBS stand during Gulfood will have an opportunity to try out some of the Seara 100% Natural and 1953 Friboi cuts, all cooked to order by famous chefs, and Bordon's ready meals. Visitors will also be able to view a high-tech digital catalog presenting the Company's products, as well as a panel called the JBS Innovation Display, which will include additional information about JBS portfolios, innovation and brands.

This year, the Seara 100% Natural range has been pre-selected as one of the fair's most innovative products and is already a finalist for the Gulfood Innovation Award under the category "Most Innovative Meat or Poultry Product". The JBS range of Pouched Beef and Chicken is also a finalist under the category "Most Innovative Halal Food". The winners will be announced during the event.

Last year, the JBS stand won the prize for the fair's best venue. The Company set up a modern space called "JBS & Seara Innovation" presenting innovative and creative attractions offering customers and visitors the opportunity to try out main products.

This is the 24th edition of Gulfood, which is being held from February 17 to 21, 2019. The Dubai World Trade Center expects to welcome around 98 thousand visitors from 193 countries over the five days of the event.

About JBS

JBS is one of the world's leading food industry companies with approximately 230 thousand employees in over 15 countries. The Company owns a portfolio of brands that are acknowledged for their excellence and innovation, including Friboi, Moy Park, Pilgrim's Pride, Primo, Seara, Swift, Gold'n Plump and others, serving over 350,000 customers of more than 150 nationalities worldwide. The company's focus on innovation also reflects its management approach to related businesses in areas such as leather, biodiesel, collagen, personal hygiene and cleaning products, natural wrappings, solid waste management solutions, metal packaging and transportation. JBS has adopted best sustainability practices throughout its value chain and constantly monitors its suppliers using satellite imagery, georeferenced maps of supplier farms and monitors official data from government agencies; the company also focuses on the highest possible food safety and quality standards. The success of JBS's operations is closely tied to our Animal welfare practices, which are rigorously applied and have received an increasing share of investments to further improve the Company's efforts in this area, in line with best practices.

SOURCE JBS

Related Links

https://jbs.com.br/en/

