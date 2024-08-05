JBS receives prestigious Institutional Investor Awards for excellence in food and beverage sector

JBS awarded top CEO, CFO and IR program in Latin America for three consecutive years, top Board of Directors for the second consecutive year

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, JBS was a winner in the main categories of the Institutional Investor magazine awards, among the most prestigious awards in financial markets.

JBS executives were named best CEO and CFO in the food and beverage sector in Latin America in 2024. The individual award for best CEO was given to JBS CEO Gilberto Tomazoni, and the award for best CFO went to JBS CFO Guilherme Cavalcanti. Both Tomazoni and Cavalcanti won their third consecutive award.

The company was also named "Most Honored," which considers all sectors of activity analyzed by the magazine. JBS placed first in the food and beverage category. The company's Investor Relations team and the Board of Directors won first place in their respective categories. The JBS Investor Relations team won for the fourth consecutive year.

"Receiving the highest distinction from Institutional Investor's annual awards reinforces our daily commitment to excellence," says Gilberto Tomazoni. He said the award is recognition of the success of JBS's strategy of offering value and growth to its investors. "Over the last 5 years, the company has provided an average total return to shareholders of 25% per annum in reals and 17% per annum in dollars," he added.

JBS employs more than 270,000 people across production units and offices on all continents and reaches dinner tables in more than 190 countries every day. JBS conducts its operations prioritizing high quality and food safety and adopts the best sustainability and animal welfare practices throughout its value chain, with the purpose of feeding people around the world in an increasingly sustainable way.

The Institutional Investor magazine rankings are based on a public vote by more than 1,100 professionals from global financial institutions. "The result reinforces JBS's robust relationship with capital markets," said Guilherme Cavalcanti.

In total, JBS was awarded top honors in eight categories. In addition to best CEO, CFO and IR Program, Investor Relations Director Christiane Assis received the individual award for the sell side category. The voting period for the 2024 edition lasted from May to August, via the magazine's portal. Each award will be presented at a dinner on September 5th, in New York City.

About JBS

JBS is one of the largest food companies in the world. With a platform diversified by types of products (poultry, pork, cattle and sheep, in addition to plant-based), the Company has more than 270,000 employees across production units and offices on all continents, in countries including Brazil, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and China. In Brazil, JBS is one of the largest employers in the country, with 155,000 employees. Worldwide, JBS offers a broad portfolio of brands recognized for excellence and innovation: Friboi, Seara, Swift, Pilgrim's Pride, Moy Park, Primo, Just Bare, among many others. Together, JBS portfolio companies reach consumers in 190 countries. The company invests in related businesses, including leather, biodiesel, collagen, personal hygiene and cleaning, natural wraps, solid waste management solutions, recycling and transport, with a focus on the circular economy. JBS conducts its operations prioritizing high quality and food safety and adopts the best sustainability and animal welfare practices throughout its value chain, with the purpose of feeding people around the world in an increasingly sustainable way.