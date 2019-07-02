JBT and SafeTraces' global alliance set to revolutionize food safety & traceability with game-changing technology

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation, the top-tier technology solutions provider to the global food and beverage industry, and SafeTraces, a leading food safety and traceability solutions provider, have announced a global alliance to integrate SafeTraces' breakthrough, patented DNA-based technologies into JBT's solutions portfolio for worldwide distribution.

The strategic alliance will focus on incorporating SafeTraces' groundbreaking food safety and traceability technology into JBT FoodTech businesses, including fresh produce technologies, fresh-cut technologies, and coating equipment solutions, enabling rapid verification of sanitation processes and item-level tracking and tracing of food materials. Instead of waiting for days or weeks to verify food safety, sustainability or purity, the integrated solutions will provide the food industry with actionable results in minutes, fundamentally changing the way safe, sustainable food is produced and delivered.

According to The United States Public Interest Research Group (U.S. PIRG), food-related recalls have risen at 10% in the United States from 2013 to 2018. The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) also estimates that each recall results in over $10 billion in direct costs not including indirect costs related to long-term damage to the brand reputations of food industry actors. Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has repeatedly called on the food industry to embrace new technologies and innovations focused on improving its ability to secure the food supply chain and engage in more effective tracking and tracing of food from farm to fork.

JBT is committed to continued innovation by applying differentiated and proprietary technologies to meet its customers' food processing needs. It continually strives to improve its existing solutions and develop new solutions by working closely with its customers to meet their evolving needs.

"Food safety and traceability is a mega-trend that will transform the marketplace over the next generation," said Carlos Fernandez, JBT's Executive Vice President and President, Liquid Foods. "Consumers are increasingly rewarding food companies that provide greater transparency on how their food was produced and leaving behind those that don't. SafeTraces has developed a game-changing technology that has wide-ranging applications across our business. We're thrilled to partner with them and offer this breakthrough to our customers."

"On-product, item-level traceability is the holy grail of source assurance, and rapid on-site verification of sanitation process is the holy grain of safety assurance," said SafeTraces Founder & CEO Anthony Zografos. "We're the first company to develop a technology that is commercially viable, scalable, and delivers clear benefits and a clear return on investment to customers. Partnering with a renowned market leader like JBT presents a tremendous opportunity to commercialize and distribute our technology at a global scale."

About JBT

JBT Corporation is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries.

About SafeTraces

SafeTraces provides the only patented on-food safety solutions that protect the food industry and consumers from food recalls, adulteration, and fraud. The company is committed to providing complete, low-cost solutions that deliver results in minutes. Its traceability solutions enable customers to gain full transparency into origin, protect their brand, and reduce processing and recall costs. SafeTraces sanitation verification solutions provide insight into the effectiveness of the sanitation process – on-site and in minutes. The company was founded in 2013 and has grown into an expert team of entrepreneurs, scientists, and engineers dedicated to using nature's own DNA to make food production safer, more transparent and sustainable. Learn more about SafeTraces at www.safetraces.com.

