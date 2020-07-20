JBT Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

CHICAGO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) will report second quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, July 27, 2020. A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Please register in advance if you plan to participate in the conference call:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3475617

Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in information, as well as a unique registrant and conference ID that they will use to access the event.

The call will be simultaneously webcast, for listen-only mode, and will also be available for replay shortly after the call ends. The webcast link is available on our website https://ir.jbtc.com/events-and-presentations/.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,400 people worldwide and maintains sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

Investors & Media: Megan Rattigan +1-312-861-6048

