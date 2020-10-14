JBT Corporation Mourns the Passing of Former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Giacomini

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation announced today with great sadness the death of Tom Giacomini, former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of JBT, on October 12, 2020. He was 55.

"We are greatly saddened by Tom's passing," said Alan Feldman, Non-Executive Chairman. "He was an exceptionally talented leader, a devoted father to his son and a good friend. Tom leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, establishing a culture of continuous improvement and building strong, value-creating customer relationships elevating JBT's stature in the food industry. On behalf of the Board of Directors, JBT's Executive Leadership Team and all JBT employees, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to Tom's family."

Brian Deck, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Tom was a charismatic and transformational leader with a passion for our business. He cared deeply about JBT and its employees and created opportunities for many. He was a mentor and friend to so many within JBT, including myself, and we will miss his energy and leadership. On behalf of all my colleagues, it was a privilege to have worked with Tom, and we are grateful for the impact he had on all of us."

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,200 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

Investors & Media: Megan Rattigan (312) 861-6048 [email protected]

